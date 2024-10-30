SmartDV Taps MosaIC for IP Sales Representation in Israel

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDV™ Technologies, provider of flexible, highly configurable, customizable semiconductor design IP (intellectual property) and VIP (verification IP), has entered a sales representative partnership with MosaIC to promote and support the licensing of IP to the semiconductor design community in Israel.

“A foundational part of cultivating close, mutually beneficial relationships with our users is ensuring straightforward access to our IP,” said Mohith Haridoss, Global Sales Director, SmartDV. “This new partnership allows us to better serve chip designers in Israel by meeting them where they are, with MosaIC as an experienced point of contact in their region.”

“SmartDV’s extensive range of VIP and design IP solutions and best-in-class customer support align perfectly with MosaIC’s customer-first approach, expanding our capability to better support customer requirements,” noted Gary Golembo, General Manager, MosaIC. “We are confident that SmartDV’s IP customization capabilities will provide an advantage to the Israeli chip design community, who will no longer need to settle for non-optimized, off-the-shelf IP.”

SmartDV’s portfolio of design IP and VIP is available for immediate licensing in Israel and around the globe.

About MosaIC

MosaIC was established as a customer-focused solutions provider for Israeli and Indian technology sectors such as semiconductor, defence/HLS, and medical devices. MosaIC Ltd. provides optimized and comprehensive solutions to non-trivial, multi-disciplinary technological challenges with innovation, precision, and rigorous execution. For more information about MosaIC, please contact us via info@mosaic-ic.com or visit the company website at www.mosaic-ic.com.

About SmartDV

At SmartDV Technologies™, we believe there’s a better way to approach semiconductor intellectual property (IP) for integrated circuits. We’ve been focused exclusively on IP since 2007—so whether you’re sourcing standards-based design IP for your next SoC, ASIC, or FPGA, or seeking verification solutions (VIP) to put your chip design through its paces, you’ll find SmartDV’s IP straightforward to integrate. By combining proprietary SmartCompiler™ technology with the knowledge of hundreds of expert engineers, SmartDV can customize IP to meet your unique design objectives: quickly, economically, and reliably. Don’t allow other suppliers to force one-size-fits-all cores into your chip design. Get the IP you need, tailored to your specifications, with SmartDV: IP Your Way.

Learn more about SmartDV at www.smartdvtech.com.

SmartDV, SmartDV Technologies, SmartDV NA, SmartCompiler, IP Your Way, and the SmartDV logo are trademarks of SmartDV Technologies India Private Limited. Any and all other trademarks present in this release are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

McKenzie Ross

Vice President of Marketing, SmartDV

press@smartdvtech.com