9M 2024: +4% organic growth driven by Electrification - Set for a robust year

Standard sales of €5,226 million in the first nine months of 2024, up +4.0% organically year on year and up +6.9% excluding Other activities

Electrification businesses up +7.9% organically in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting early-bird strategic investments in the Generation & Transmission segment

Strong adjusted backlog for Generation & Transmission, mainly subsea-driven, at €6.2 billion, up +19% compared to September 2023

Expansion of manufacturing capacities through investments in onshore high-voltage and the production of low-carbon medium-voltage cables in France

Strategic investment agreement in France to increase copper production and recycling capacity across Europe

Ambitious Net-Zero 2050 climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

Full-year 2024 guidance as updated in July 2024 confirmed Adjusted EBITDA of between €750 and 800 million Normalized Free Cash Flow of between €275 and 375 million

Capital Markets Day to be held on November 13, 2024 in London and virtually, and US investors day on November 20, 2024 in New York City

Paris, October 30, 2024 – Nexans, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems to power the world, announces its financial information for the first nine months of 2024. Commenting on the Group’s highlights, Christopher Guérin, Nexans’ Chief Executive Officer, said:

“The first nine months of 2024 have laid strong foundations for a robust financial year. Our Electrification businesses continue to drive growth, up +7.9% organically in the third quarter of 2024, showcasing that early strategic investments in Generation & Transmission are already yielding benefits.

In order to reinforce the positioning of our electrification strategy and keep pace with increasing electricity demand, we have decided to invest €90 million in onshore high-voltage capacity at our French and Belgian plants and €15 million in the production of low-carbon medium-voltage cables in France. In addition, Nexans continues to lead the way in the circular economy with a strategic investment agreement at the Lens plant, enabling the recycling of over 80,000 metric tons per year.

As we look ahead, I am confident that our continued focus on performance and strategic execution will drive long-term value for all stakeholders. At our upcoming Capital Markets Day in November, where we will further outline the initiatives that will shape Nexans’ trajectory in the years to come.”



CONSOLIDATED SALES BY SEGMENT

(in millions of euros)

At standard metal prices

Copper reference at €5,000/t 9M 2023 9M 2024 Organic growth

9M 2024 vs.

9M 2023 Organic growth Q3 2024 vs.

Q3 2023 Electrification 2,768 3,344 +12.1% +7.9% Generation & Transmission 593 899 +54.3% +36.2% Distribution 889 923 +1.6% -0.1% Usage 1,286 1,522 +0.5% -0.7% Non-electrification (Industry & Solutions) 1,352 1,294 -3.8% -8.4% Total Group (excl. Other activities) 4,120 4,639 +6.9% +2.5% Other activities 800 588 -14.2% -19.4% Group Total 4,921 5,226 +4.0% -0.5%

9M AND Q3 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

In the first nine months of 2024, standard sales amounted to €5,226 million, up +4.0% compared to the same period of 2023 and up +6.9% excluding Other activities, which are being scaled down in line with the Group’s strategy. Third-quarter 2024 standard sales amounted to €1,680 million, down -0.5% organically and up +2.5% excluding Other activities compared to the third quarter of 2023.

The Electrification businesses (Generation & Transmission, Distribution and Usage) witnessed a strong organic sales increase of +12.1% in the first nine months thanks to (i) the ramp-up of the Halden plant (Norway) in the Generation & Transmission segment, (ii) ongoing positive demand driven by long-term trends in the Distribution segment, and (iii) a resilient Usage segment.

Non-electrification sales were down -3.8% in the first nine months of the year on account of a slowdown in the Automation business and a high base effect in the Auto-harnesses business. Other activities experienced a significant organic decrease of -14.2% compared to the first nine months of 2023 in line with the Group’s strategy.

SUSTAINABILITY

As a key player in electrification, Nexans is committed to not only driving the future of power, but also to integrating and promoting sustainability and safety across all its operations and activities. Aligned with its fundamental principles and commitments to achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050, key initiatives were implemented during third-quarter 2024:

Nexans' ambitious Net-Zero 2050 climate objectives were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, underscoring the company's leadership in climate action.

The Copper Mark, an esteemed label for responsible copper production, was awarded to Nexans' foundries in Montreal, Canada, and Lens, France, highlighting the company's dedication to ethical and sustainable practices.

In a strategic move to bolster energy efficiency, Nexans partnered with Niehoff to launch an innovative rod breakdown line at the Lens facility in France, which is projected to cut energy usage by 25%. This translates into a substantial reduction of approximately 840 tons of CO 2 emissions annually.

emissions annually. In line with its target of 100% decarbonized electricity consumption by 2030, Nexans inaugurated a 1.7 MW solar farm at its Cortaillod plant in Switzerland, with over 90% of the energy generated being used onsite.



9M 2024 STANDARD SALES PER SEGMENT

| GENERATION & TRANSMISSION (17% OF TOTAL STANDARD SALES)

(in millions of euros) 9M 2023 9M 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Sales at current metal prices 611 919 215 284 Sales at standard metal prices 593 899 209 277 Organic growth (%) -2.1% +54.3% +17.8% +36.2%

Generation & Transmission standard sales came in at €899 million in the first nine months of 2024, up +54.3% organically compared to the first nine months of 2023, propelled by the ramp up of new capacity at the Halden plant (Norway). In the third quarter of 2024, sales were up +36.2% organically compared to the third quarter of 2023, reflecting notably robust installation campaigns, Great Sea Interconnector execution and contributions from Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) works.

Customer activity remained robust, and in line with its risk-reward selectivity approach, the segment’s adjusted backlog reached €6.2 billion at September 30, 2024, up +19% compared to September 30, 2023. In the third quarter, Nexans secured the final contract for the pioneering electrical transmission link from the Orkney Islands in Scotland. Additionally, a definitive agreement was reached between Greece and Cyprus for the ambitious Great Sea Interconnector at the end of September. This key development represents a crucial step forward for the project, and Nexans is now anticipating the final notice to proceed with the contract.

During the third quarter, the Group unveiled a strategic €90 million investment at its facilities in France and Belgium. This investment will increase the production of advanced 525kV onshore cables meeting the requirements of the TenneT frame agreement. Progress continues apace on Nexans Electra, the company's third cable-laying vessel. This state-of-the-art vessel is set to markedly increase the company's installation capacity, effectively addressing the business's expanding backlog.

| DISTRIBUTION (18% OF TOTAL STANDARD SALES)

(in millions of euros) 9M 2023 9M 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Sales at current metal prices 1,026 1,077 331 344 Sales at standard metal prices 889 923 290 288 Organic growth (%) +2.9% +1.6% +0.0% -0.1%

Distribution sales amounted to €923 million at standard metal prices in the first nine months of 2024, up +1.6% organically, compared to the first nine months of 2023.

Europe has seen an uptick, thanks to the establishment of new frame agreements and a surge in renewable energy projects. This progress has been achieved notwithstanding the temporary dip in activity due to the consolidation of manufacturing operations in Finland during the third quarter. In France, the Group invested €15 million in late August to increase its capabilities in producing low-carbon medium-voltage cables in order to support growth in electrification requirements in France and in Western Europe. Additionally, the Group pioneered a cutting-edge solar power solution in France, designed to support the photovoltaic sector with a sustainable, low-carbon alternative.

The Asia Pacific region has witnessed a rebound primarily fueled by substantial investments in renewable energy and grid enhancement projects, especially in Australia and New Zealand.

In the Americas, the underlying market conditions have continued to exhibit strength. Despite this, the growth trajectory has moderated slightly, influenced by destocking and the timing of substantial orders.

| USAGE (29% OF TOTAL STANDARD SALES)

(in millions of euros) 9M 2023 9M 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Sales at current metal prices 1,704 2,006 527 730 Sales at standard metal prices 1,286 1,522 397 533 Organic growth (%) -6.1% +0.5% -12.6% -0.7%

Usage sales amounted to €1,522 million at standard metal prices in the first nine months of 2024, up +0.5% organically compared with the first nine months of 2023.

In North America (Canada), solid demand in industrial markets during Q3 2024 supported the Group's growth. While Europe faced headwinds with lower volumes and destocking in certain markets, South America saw strong demand in Brazil and Chile, while destocking in Columbia. In Africa, a robust recovery in Morocco offset the subdued demand in Turkey.

In a strategic move to fortify its commitment to 30% recycled copper in its products by 2030, Nexans launched CableLoop, an exclusive cable recycling and recovery service in France and across Europe. CableLoop is a pioneering, end-to-end solution that facilitates the collection of installation cable off-cuts in distributors’ networks at the Group's recycling centers. Here, these materials are transformed into high-quality recycled raw materials, exemplifying the Group's dedication to circular economy principles.

The sales figures reflect the strategic acquisitions of La Triveneta Cavi as of June 1, 2024, and Reka Cables since April 2023. These acquisitions are integral to Nexans' Electrification strategy, expanding the Group’s capabilities in key regions.

| NON-ELECTRIFICATION (Industry & Solutions) (25% OF TOTAL STANDARD SALES)

(in millions of euros) 9M 2023 9M 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Sales at current metal prices 1,459 1,406 479 443 Sales at standard metal prices 1,352 1,294 443 404 Organic growth (%) +17.7% -3.8% +13.1% -8.4%

In the Industry & Solutions segment, standard sales for 9M 2024 amounted to €1,294 million, reflecting an organic year-on-year decline of -3.8%. This was primarily attributed to a slowdown in Automation, which was partially offset by robust growth in the Shipbuilding, Nuclear and Rolling Stock markets. Auto-harnesses market remained resilient despite a high base effect from last year.

| OTHER ACTIVITIES (11% OF TOTAL STANDARD SALES)

(in millions of euros) 9M 2023 9M 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Sales at current metal prices 1,104 889 344 273 Sales at standard metal prices 800 588 260 177 Organic growth (%) -15.5% -14.2% -6.0% -19.4%

The Other Activities segment – corresponding for the most part to copper wire sales and corporate costs that cannot be allocated to other segments – reported standard sales of €588 million in 9M 2024. Standard sales were down -14.2% organically year-on-year, mainly linked to the Group’s strategy to reduce copper wire external sales through tolling agreements in order to mitigate their dilutive effect.



2024 OUTLOOK

As the world continues to embrace electrification, Nexans is well-positioned to harness buoyant market demand, supported by global megatrends and the Company's commitment to delivering value-added solutions. Nexans' Generation & Transmission segment boasts a strong risk-reward adjusted backlog, ensuring solid visibility. The Group is poised to reap benefits from the expanded capacity of the Halden plant in Norway, positioning Nexans to meet the growing global demand for high-voltage solutions. Looking ahead, the Generation & Transmission business is on a trajectory of gradual improvement. This progress is contingent upon the successful execution of projects and the completion of legacy contracts. The Distribution market is entering a significant hyper cycle of investment, presenting Nexans with opportunities for growth and enhanced profitability. Despite weak demand in certain geographies within the construction sector, Nexans’ Usage segment remains resilient, with strategic initiatives in place to mitigate the impact of these macroeconomic conditions.

The Group expects to achieve the following targets which were upgraded in July, excluding the impact of any non-closed acquisitions and divestments:

Adjusted EBITDA of between €750 and €800 million (€670 - €730 million previously);

Normalized Free Cash Flow of between €275 and €375 million (€200 - €300 million previously).

Nexans reaffirms its commitment to the 2021 Capital Markets Day targets and will continue to execute its strategic roadmap and priorities.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SINCE THE END OF SEPTEMBER

October 22, 2024 – Nexans signed a strategic investment agreement in France to increase its copper production and recycling capacity across Europe. With an investment of over €90 million, wire rod production capacity will increase by over 50% at the Lens plant, boosting its copper scrap recycling capacity to manage up to 80,000 metric tons per year.

