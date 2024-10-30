Ignitis Group to present 9M 2024 results on 13 November

AB “Ignitis grupė" (hereinafter – the Group) will release its 9M 2024 results on Wednesday, 13 November 2024. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts to be held on the same day at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.



To join the earnings call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/Ignitis9M2024results

It will be also possible to join the earnings call by phone. To access the dial-in details please register here . After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and the unique pin or by selecting ‘Call me’ option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you in automatically as the earnings call starts.

All questions can be directed in advance to the Group’s investor relations, after registering for the earnings call or live during the call.

Presentation slides will be available prior to the call:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

The interim report, including fact sheet (in Excel), will be available for download at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations



For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Laura Beganskienė

+370 654 24958

laura.beganskiene@ignitis.lt