Hivello Partners with PKT to Build its Decentralized Media Network





LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, a platform dedicated to aggregating DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) projects, and PKT, a decentralized media network, are joining forces to power PKT’s media network of the future. This partnership will integrate PKT’s stake to earn protocol into Hivello’s platform, enhancing the earning potential for users and helping scale PKT Network’s infrastructure.

Hivello empowers users to participate in multiple DePIN networks effortlessly by connecting their unused computing resources. The platform removes the complexity traditionally associated with decentralized infrastructure, allowing users to earn passive income with just a few clicks. By aggregating DePIN projects, Hivello creates a gateway for users to contribute to decentralized networks without technical barriers.

PKT is a decentralized media network on Base that pays people to stake and host infrastructure for the network. The PKT Network is an ecosystem where both old and new streaming platforms can be accessed by a global audience. Its mission is to break down location barriers and empower creator communities with global distribution and transparent on-chain revenue sharing.

Hivello and PKT’s partnership is built on shared values — both projects are driven to democratize access to decentralized infrastructure and empower users to play an active role in the future of the internet. Participants in the PKT ecosystem are required to run infrastructure to earn rewards. With Hivello’s integration of PKT’s stake to earn protocol, user-friendly dashboard and on-ramp, this becomes a frictionless solution so Pkteers can power the PKT Network.

Together, Hivello and PKT seek to build a decentralized ecosystem that benefits everyone. By combining Hivello’s simple interface and PKT’s scalable technology, users can effortlessly turn their idle resources into income, whether through contributing bandwidth or computing power. This collaboration strengthens each project’s commitment to decentralization and ensures that users can contribute to and benefit from decentralized infrastructure with ease.

For users, this means increased earning potential with seamless access to passive revenue, fewer technical barriers, and the ability to play a role in revolutionizing the way media content is distributed in the new decentralized economy.

"Hivello understands the importance of supporting decentralized networks. It’s exciting to see how their technology and community can support PKT’s media network of the future, enabling global distribution access, borderless audience reach, and revenue transparency," said Jesse Berger, a founding community member of PKT.

“Our partnership with PKT is a natural fit, as we both believe in the transformative potential of decentralized infrastructure. By integrating PKT’s technology into our platform, we are creating a more robust ecosystem where users can maximize their resources and earn while actively supporting the growth of decentralized networks,” said Renier Bleeker, head of partnerships at Hivello.

About PKT :

PKT is a decentralized media network built on Base, with a unique stake to earn protocol that pays people to support the network infrastructure.

The PKT Network is designed for audience-facing applications and as a platform for content distributors — ranging from major players like Netflix and Amazon to smaller competitors and publishers — and content creators to reach global audiences through a decentralized experience that feels familiar like Apple TV and Roku.

Website | X | Discord | Telegram | Youtube

About Hivello :

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

Website | X | Discord | Telegram | LinkedIn

Contact information:

Karla Janse van Rensburg

Marketing coordinator @ Hivello

karla@hivello.com

