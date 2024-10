30th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 29th October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,269 Lowest price per share (pence): 745.00 Highest price per share (pence): 751.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 748.4306

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,018,409 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,018,409 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 748.4306 9,269 745.00 751.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 29 October 2024 08:12:18 53 751.00 XLON 00307644925TRLO1 29 October 2024 08:15:27 102 751.00 XLON 00307647916TRLO1 29 October 2024 08:18:46 102 751.00 XLON 00307651536TRLO1 29 October 2024 08:22:07 102 751.00 XLON 00307655087TRLO1 29 October 2024 08:25:38 102 751.00 XLON 00307658434TRLO1 29 October 2024 08:29:17 102 751.00 XLON 00307661886TRLO1 29 October 2024 08:32:55 32 751.00 XLON 00307665265TRLO1 29 October 2024 08:32:55 70 751.00 XLON 00307665266TRLO1 29 October 2024 08:35:04 205 750.00 XLON 00307667442TRLO1 29 October 2024 08:59:52 103 747.00 XLON 00307689771TRLO1 29 October 2024 09:23:47 103 745.00 XLON 00307710477TRLO1 29 October 2024 09:23:47 102 745.00 XLON 00307710478TRLO1 29 October 2024 09:23:47 102 745.00 XLON 00307710479TRLO1 29 October 2024 09:30:28 1 747.00 XLON 00307715881TRLO1 29 October 2024 09:53:18 25 746.00 XLON 00307737648TRLO1 29 October 2024 09:53:18 18 746.00 XLON 00307737649TRLO1 29 October 2024 09:53:18 3 746.00 XLON 00307737650TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:05:11 46 745.00 XLON 00307742859TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:05:11 6 745.00 XLON 00307742860TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:05:11 52 745.00 XLON 00307742861TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:05:12 97 747.00 XLON 00307742862TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:05:12 102 746.00 XLON 00307742863TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:05:12 26 747.00 XLON 00307742864TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:20:04 16 745.00 XLON 00307743241TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:20:04 10 745.00 XLON 00307743242TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:20:04 2 745.00 XLON 00307743243TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:26:05 10 745.00 XLON 00307743399TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:53:49 10 745.00 XLON 00307744614TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:53:49 10 745.00 XLON 00307744615TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:53:49 4 745.00 XLON 00307744616TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:53:49 1 745.00 XLON 00307744617TRLO1 29 October 2024 10:53:49 10 745.00 XLON 00307744618TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:09:30 62 745.00 XLON 00307745275TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:19:26 10 745.00 XLON 00307745770TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:19:26 106 745.00 XLON 00307745771TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:19:26 24 745.00 XLON 00307745772TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:19:26 62 745.00 XLON 00307745773TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:19:26 11 745.00 XLON 00307745774TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:19:26 107 745.00 XLON 00307745775TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:19:26 184 746.00 XLON 00307745776TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:19:26 254 747.00 XLON 00307745777TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:19:26 89 747.00 XLON 00307745778TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:19:26 151 747.00 XLON 00307745779TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:50:37 10 747.00 XLON 00307746890TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:59:29 22 747.00 XLON 00307747098TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:59:29 1 747.00 XLON 00307747099TRLO1 29 October 2024 11:59:29 10 747.00 XLON 00307747100TRLO1 29 October 2024 12:08:58 10 747.00 XLON 00307747336TRLO1 29 October 2024 12:30:25 61 747.00 XLON 00307747925TRLO1 29 October 2024 12:30:25 23 747.00 XLON 00307747926TRLO1 29 October 2024 12:30:25 20 747.00 XLON 00307747927TRLO1 29 October 2024 12:49:35 9 746.00 XLON 00307748629TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:03:55 72 749.00 XLON 00307749135TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:03:55 10 748.00 XLON 00307749136TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:03:55 36 748.00 XLON 00307749137TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:03:55 2 748.00 XLON 00307749138TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:04:00 190 748.00 XLON 00307749140TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:04:00 15 748.00 XLON 00307749141TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:04:00 112 748.00 XLON 00307749142TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:04:00 159 748.00 XLON 00307749143TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:04:00 10 748.00 XLON 00307749144TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:04:00 2 748.00 XLON 00307749145TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:04:00 1 748.00 XLON 00307749146TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:04:00 7 748.00 XLON 00307749147TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:04:00 11 748.00 XLON 00307749148TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:30:24 223 749.00 XLON 00307750042TRLO1 29 October 2024 13:30:32 59 749.00 XLON 00307750054TRLO1 29 October 2024 14:00:10 214 749.00 XLON 00307751484TRLO1 29 October 2024 14:04:50 329 749.00 XLON 00307751774TRLO1 29 October 2024 14:48:31 103 748.00 XLON 00307753978TRLO1 29 October 2024 14:48:31 310 748.00 XLON 00307753979TRLO1 29 October 2024 14:48:31 103 748.00 XLON 00307753980TRLO1 29 October 2024 14:48:31 103 748.00 XLON 00307753981TRLO1 29 October 2024 14:51:26 33 747.00 XLON 00307754115TRLO1 29 October 2024 14:51:26 10 747.00 XLON 00307754116TRLO1 29 October 2024 14:51:26 10 747.00 XLON 00307754117TRLO1 29 October 2024 15:14:33 1 748.00 XLON 00307755222TRLO1 29 October 2024 15:19:15 205 748.00 XLON 00307755514TRLO1 29 October 2024 15:19:18 208 748.00 XLON 00307755516TRLO1 29 October 2024 15:19:43 1,144 748.00 XLON 00307755525TRLO1 29 October 2024 15:28:49 40 748.00 XLON 00307755901TRLO1 29 October 2024 15:40:28 20 751.00 XLON 00307756368TRLO1 29 October 2024 15:52:05 407 750.00 XLON 00307756955TRLO1 29 October 2024 16:01:38 304 749.00 XLON 00307757900TRLO1 29 October 2024 16:02:24 305 750.00 XLON 00307758014TRLO1 29 October 2024 16:02:28 328 750.00 XLON 00307758032TRLO1 29 October 2024 16:08:36 374 750.00 XLON 00307758358TRLO1 29 October 2024 16:08:36 45 750.00 XLON 00307758359TRLO1 29 October 2024 16:16:15 15 750.00 XLON 00307758931TRLO1 29 October 2024 16:19:40 50 750.00 XLON 00307759136TRLO1 29 October 2024 16:20:10 48 750.00 XLON 00307759181TRLO1 29 October 2024 16:20:11 90 750.00 XLON 00307759185TRLO1 29 October 2024 16:20:11 198 750.00 XLON 00307759186TRLO1 29 October 2024 16:20:56 1 750.00 XLON 00307759264TRLO1 29 October 2024 16:21:25 86 750.00 XLON 00307759301TRLO1 29 October 2024 16:21:27 4 750.00 XLON 00307759307TRLO1 29 October 2024 16:28:01 317 750.00 XLON 00307759861TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970