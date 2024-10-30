[Latest] Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Size/Share Worth USD 14,119.6 Million by 2033 at a 6.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Size, Trends and Insights By Aircraft Type (Narrow-body Aircraft, Wide-body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Business Jets), By Class (First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy, Economy Class), By Seat Type (Standard Seats, Lie-flat Seats, Suite Seats, Recliner Seats), By Material (Foam, Fabric, Leather, Other Materials), By Components (Seat Frames, Seat Actuators, Seat Covers, Cushions, Seat Belts, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 7,245.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7,737.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 14,119.6 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Air Passenger Traffic: The rising number of air travelers globally is a primary driver of demand for new aircraft and, consequently, aircraft seating. This growth is especially pronounced in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where economic growth and expanding middle classes are boosting air travel.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in seat design and materials are enhancing passenger comfort and reducing weight, contributing to fuel efficiency. Advancements include the use of lightweight composites, ergonomic designs, and integrated in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems, which are becoming standard in modern aircraft seating.

Airline Fleet Expansion and Replacement: Airlines are expanding their fleets and replacing older aircraft with more fuel-efficient models. This leads to a continuous demand for new seats, as well as retrofitting and refurbishment of existing aircraft to meet current standards of passenger comfort and safety.

Increasing Focus on Passenger Experience: Airlines are placing greater emphasis on enhancing the passenger experience to gain a competitive advantage. This includes investing in premium seating options, such as lie-flat seats in business class and enhanced economy class seating, to attract high-paying customers and improve customer satisfaction.

Regulatory and Safety Standards: Compliance with stringent aviation safety regulations and standards necessitates regular updates and upgrades to aircraft seating. This includes requirements for fire retardancy, crashworthiness, and other safety features, driving ongoing investment in seat technology and design.

Economic and Market Dynamics: Economic factors such as oil prices, airline profitability, and geopolitical events can significantly impact the aircraft seating market. For instance, fluctuations in fuel prices can influence airlines’ investment in new aircraft and seating. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions within the airline industry can lead to fleet consolidation and uniformity in seating products, affecting market dynamics.

Customization and Branding: Airlines are increasingly seeking customized seating solutions that align with their brand identity and enhance the overall cabin ambiance. This trend includes bespoke designs, unique color schemes, and specialized features that differentiate the airline’s offering, fostering a market for tailored seating solutions.

Sustainability Initiatives: Growing environmental awareness is driving airlines to adopt more sustainable practices, including the use of eco-friendly materials and designs in aircraft seating. This shift towards sustainability is encouraging innovation in materials and manufacturing processes, such as the use of recyclable components and reducing the carbon footprint of seat production.

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Safran clinched a contract with Japan Airlines to provide fully customized Premium Economy, Business Class, and First-Class seats for 13 Airbus A350s. Tailored to meet Japan Airlines’ specific needs, this agreement reaffirms Safran Seats’ dedication to delivering top-tier seating solutions.

In 2022, STELIA Aerospace and AERQ have partnered to integrate Cabin Digital Signage into OPERA seats for the A320neo family. This collaboration aims to enhance the passenger experience through innovative technology and design solutions for Airbus’s popular aircraft models.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 7,737.8 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 14,119.6 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 7,245.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Aircraft Type, Class, Seat Type, Material, Components and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Commercial Aircraft Seating Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Decrease in Demand: The COVID-19 pandemic led to a sharp decline in air travel, resulting in reduced demand for new aircraft and, consequently, aircraft seating. Airlines postponed or cancelled orders, focusing instead on managing operational costs and surviving the downturn.

Production and Supply Chain Disruptions: The pandemic caused significant disruptions in the production and supply chain of aircraft seating manufacturers. Factory shutdowns, workforce reductions, and logistical challenges affected the timely delivery of components and finished seats, delaying aircraft production and retrofitting projects.

Resurgence in Air Travel: As global vaccination rates increased and travel restrictions eased, air passenger traffic began to recover. The gradual return to pre-pandemic travel levels has renewed demand for aircraft seating, especially in regions experiencing robust economic recovery.

Airline Fleet Modernization: Airlines are taking the opportunity to modernize their fleets with more fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft. This includes replacing older, less efficient models with new ones, and driving demand for contemporary seating solutions that offer enhanced comfort and reduced weight.

Increased Focus on Hygiene and Safety: The pandemic has heightened awareness of hygiene and safety in air travel. Airlines are investing in seats with antimicrobial materials, easy-to-clean surfaces, and other features designed to minimize the spread of infections, appealing to health-conscious travelers.

Government Support and Stimulus Packages: Many governments have provided financial support and stimulus packages to the aviation industry, helping airlines and manufacturers weather the financial impact of the pandemic. This support has facilitated the resumption of aircraft production and the procurement of new seating.

Innovation and Technological Advancements: The post-pandemic period has seen a surge in innovation, with manufacturers developing advanced seating solutions that prioritize passenger comfort, space utilization, and health features. Innovations include touchless controls, improved seat ergonomics, and enhanced in-flight entertainment systems, driving market recovery.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Aircraft seating manufacturers are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations with airlines, OEMs, and technology providers to accelerate recovery. These alliances enable the sharing of resources, expertise, and technology, fostering resilience and growth in the market.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Commercial Aircraft Seating Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Commercial Aircraft Seating market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Commercial Aircraft Seating market forward?

What are the Commercial Aircraft Seating Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Commercial Aircraft Seating Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Commercial Aircraft Seating market sample report and company profiles?

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market – Regional Analysis

The Commercial Aircraft Seating Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, a trend in the commercial aircraft seating market involves a focus on premium seating options, such as luxurious lie-flat seats and enhanced entertainment systems, to cater to the region’s high demand for business and leisure travel. Additionally, there’s a growing emphasis on sustainability, with airlines and manufacturers adopting eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes to align with the region’s environmental regulations and consumer preferences.

Europe: Europe’s commercial aircraft seating market is witnessing a trend towards modular and customizable seating solutions to accommodate the diverse preferences of both legacy carriers and low-cost airlines. Another notable trend is the integration of connectivity and digital amenities, reflecting the region’s tech-savvy travelers’ demand for seamless in-flight entertainment and Wi-Fi access. Furthermore, there’s a focus on ergonomic designs and space optimization to enhance passenger comfort within the constraints of European airspace regulations.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, a significant trend in the commercial aircraft seating market is the rapid expansion of low-cost carriers (LCCs) and the subsequent demand for cost-effective seating solutions. This includes lightweight and durable materials to reduce fuel costs, as well as innovative seat configurations to maximize cabin capacity. Moreover, there’s increasing adoption of premium seating options by full-service carriers to cater to the region’s growing affluent traveler segment.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA’s commercial aircraft seating market is characterized by a focus on luxury and comfort, particularly in the Middle East, where airlines compete to offer lavish first-class and business-class experiences. Another trend in the region is the integration of cultural and regional preferences into seating designs, catering to diverse passenger demographics. Additionally, there’s a growing interest in sustainable seating solutions, driven by environmental concerns and regulatory pressures in certain countries within the region.

List of the prominent players in the Commercial Aircraft Seating Market:

Zodiac Aerospace

Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

B/E Aerospace Inc.

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Geven S.p.A.

Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

STELIA Aerospace (a subsidiary of Airbus)

Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd.

HAECO Cabin Solutions (a division of HAECO Group)

Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd.

Expliseat SAS

ZIM Flugsitz GmbH

Optimares S.p.A.

Jamco Corporation

Airgo Design Pte Ltd.

Others

The Commercial Aircraft Seating Market is segmented as follows:

By Aircraft Type

Narrow-body Aircraft

Wide-body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Business Jets

By Class

First Class

Business Class

Premium Economy

Economy Class

By Seat Type

Standard Seats

Lie-flat Seats

Suite Seats

Recliner Seats

By Material

Foam

Fabric

Leather

Other Materials

By Components

Seat Frames

Seat Actuators

Seat Covers

Cushions

Seat Belts

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

