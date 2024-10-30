Airsoft Gun Market to hit USD 4 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Airsoft Gun Market size will reach USD 4 billion by 2032. The burgeoning growth of online communities, bolstered by the sway of social media influencers, is propelling the industry. Porch Group Media highlights that around 84% of consumers interact with brands on social media prior to making a purchase, with 67% completing purchases directly on these platforms.

These digital arenas serve as gathering spots for enthusiasts to connect, exchange experiences, and stay updated on airsoft trends. Platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and various forums allow gamers to showcase their skills, review products, and engage with both brands and fellow enthusiasts. Furthermore, the presence of influential figures and content creators in the airsoft realm amplifies product visibility and stirs excitement for innovations. As these online communities flourish and the influence of social media figures expands, they are pivotal in driving interest and participation.

Shotguns to witness rising adoption

The airsoft gun market from shotgun segment will record rapid progression through 2032. Renowned for their versatility and power, airsoft shotguns cater to enthusiasts favoring close combat and tactical play. Crafted to replicate the aesthetics and functionality of real-life counterparts, these shotguns promise an exhilarating shooting experience. Be it indoor skirmishes or outdoor games, shotguns shine in situations demanding precision, power, and agility. With a diverse range from pump to gas-powered models, they cater to varied play styles, appealing to both casual players and competitive teams. While premium airsoft guns come with a hefty price, they deliver unmatched value for serious players and collectors, prioritizing top-tier performance and aesthetics.

High-end offerings to grow rapidly

The airsoft gun market from segment for high-end offerings is poised for significant expansion through 2032. Catering to discerning enthusiasts, these premium airsoft guns emphasize superior performance, quality, and customization. Equipped with advanced features like enhanced internals, robust materials, and ergonomic designs, they ensure unmatched accuracy, reliability, and battlefield realism. Though they come with a premium price, the value is evident for serious players and collectors who seek excellence in performance and aesthetics. Moreover, the customization potential allows players to tailor their weapons to their distinct preferences and play styles, enriching their overall experience.

Europe to emerge as a positive market landscape

Europe's airsoft gun market is on a steady progress trajectory through 2032. This development is fueled by a dynamic hobbyist community, supportive regulations, and a robust industry ecosystem. Nations like the UK, Germany, and France boast active airsoft communities bolstered by specialized retailers, courses, and events. The region's deep-rooted military history and culture of recreational shooting sports further enhance airsoft's allure, drawing players from diverse backgrounds. Europe's stringent safety regulations and licensing protocols not only promote responsible gaming but also bolster consumer confidence in the market.

Airsoft Gun Market Players

Leading players in the airsoft gun industry include Tokyo Marui, CYMA, GandG Armament, Classic Army, Umarex, Krytac, VFC (Vega Force Company), ASG (ActionSportGames), and Elite Force.

Their growth strategies encompass investing in R&D for product innovation and enhancement, forging strategic partnerships for market expansion, harnessing digital marketing for brand visibility, emphasizing product differentiation for diverse consumer preferences, and ensuring customer satisfaction through stellar after-sales service. Additionally, some firms explore mergers and acquisitions to broaden their product range or penetrate new markets.

In January 2024, Capcom and Tokyo Marui launched the Albert Wesker Model 01P, a Resident Evil 7 airsoft gun replica. Priced at 25,080 yen (about $173) via Tokyo Marui, it's also available on Amazon Japan for 19,475 yen (around $134), with international shipping options.

