Meat Processing Equipment Market Report 2024: Trends and Forecasts 2021-2024 & 2025-2030 by Competitive Landscape, Meat Types, Equipment Types, Applications, Major Geographic Regions, Key Countries

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Processing Equipment Market - Meat Types, Equipment Types and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Meat Processing Equipment market was valued at $10.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach $13.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Despite all the negative press about the harmful effects of meat consumption, there has been a limited let up in demand for meat products, which further augurs well for the Meat Processing Equipment market. While the trend of adopting vegetarian or vegan diets has been quite noteworthy among western countries, the same has not necessarily caught up with other regions. Owing to this, the market for Meat Processing Equipment in regions, such as Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa will register good growth over the analysis period.

While the market for processed meat, and simultaneously Meat Processing Equipment, will continue to maintain a steady growth, factors, such as growing preference for vegan & vegetarian diets, negative effects of highly salted processed meats, especially for specific sections of the population, and demand for healthier processing methods would limit demand.

Fresh Processed Meat is estimated the largest market for Meat Processing Equipment with a 2024 market share of 24% while Cured Meat is projected the fastest growing application market during 2024-2030. The overall market, globally, for meat processing equipment is expected to reach $11.4 billion in 2025.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the market for the period 2021-2030 in terms of value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2024 through 2030.

Research Findings & Coverage

Meat Processing Equipment global market analyzed in this report with respect to meat types, equipment types, applications, major geographic regions and key countries

The market share analysis covered for Meat Processing Equipment based on the segmentation mentioned above; current market size estimation, revenue projections for the analysis period provided through 2030

The study discusses key trends, R&D, technology updates and emerging applications of Meat Processing Equipment that influence the market growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 285 data tables covering market numbers by segments and regions with graphical representation for each table

Brief business profiles of major companies covered - 13

The industry guide includes the contact details for 108 companies



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 324 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 What is Meat Processing Equipment?

1.1.2 Meat Processing Equipment by Meat Type

1.1.2.1 Pork

1.1.2.2 Beef

1.1.2.2.1 Stages of Processing Beef Meat

1.1.2.3 Mutton

1.1.2.3.1 Types of Meat

1.1.2.4 Other Meat Type

1.1.2.4.1 Donkey Meat

1.1.2.4.2 Camel Meat

1.1.2.4.3 Horse Meat

1.1.3 Types of Meat Processing Equipment

1.1.3.1 Cutting/Slicing

1.1.3.2 Blending

1.1.3.3 Dicing

1.1.3.4 Grinding

1.1.3.5 Massaging & Marinating

1.1.3.6 Smoking

1.1.3.7 Tenderizing

1.1.3.8 Other Equipment

1.1.4 Meat Processing Equipment by Application

1.1.4.1 Fresh Processed

1.1.4.2 Raw-cooked meat

1.1.4.3 Raw-fermented Meat

1.1.4.4 Precooked

1.1.4.5 Cured meat

1.1.4.6 Dried meat

1.1.4.7 Other Applications

2. RECENT TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN MEAT PROCESSING INDUSTRY

2.1 Improved Product Life and Human Health with Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) in Meat Processing

2.2 Integration of Automation and Machine Vision In The Meat Processing Industry

3. KEY MARKET PLAYERS

3.1 Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation (United States)

3.2 Biro Manufacturing Company (United States)

3.3 Duravant LLC (United States)

3.4 Equipamientos Carnicos, S.L. (MAINCA) (Spain)

3.5 Fortifi Food Processing Solutions (United States)

3.5.1 Bettcher Industries, Inc. (United States)

3.6 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

3.7 Heat and Control, Inc. (United States)

3.8 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (United States)

3.8.1 ITW Food Equipment Group LLC

3.9 JBT Corporation (United States)

3.9.1 JBT FoodTech

3.10 Marel HF (Iceland)

3.11 Minerva Omega Group S.r.l (Italy)

3.12 Nemco Food Equipment, Ltd. (United States)

3.13 The Middleby Corporation (United States)

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

4.1 August 2024

4.1.1 GEA Introduces POWERPACK 1000 Helping the Packaging Efficiency of Minor Companies

4.1.2 Packaging Equipment Manufacturer T-Tek Acquired by Automation Equipment Leader Duravant

4.2 July 2024

4.2.1 LIMA S.A.S Acquired by Fortify to Add to its Food Processing Platform

4.2.2 Marel Unveils New Distribution Centre for Global Efficiency

4.2.3 JTB Corporation to Voluntarily Take Over Marel hf

4.3 June 2024

4.3.1 Nemco Announces Extensive Expansion to Ohio Manufacturing Facility

4.3.2 Nothum Food Processing Systems Acquired by Fortifi

4.4 March 2024

4.4.1 Marel Reveals Latest Portion Cutter, Remarkable Competitor for the Price Range

4.4.2 REICH Thermoprozesstechnik GmbH Acquired by Fortifi

4.4.3 Newest Global Food Processing Automation Platform, Fortifi Announces Launch

4.5 February 2024

4.5.1 JBT Ready to Showcase New Tech at Anuga FoodTec 2024

4.5.2 German Equipment Manufacturer Henneken Sold to Duravant

4.6 November 2023

4.6.1 GEA Launches ProFry: Innovative Industrial Frier for High Quality Fried Foods

4.6.2 Marel Introduces New Slicing line Solution: Smartfeeder

4.7 July 2023

4.7.1 Marel Closes on Major Beef Project with Loneg

4.7.2 Marl and Muyang Commit to the Transformation of China's Pork Industry with a Strategic Long-Term Partnership

4.7.3 Stonehedge Partners Sold PPM Technologies to Duravant

4.8 May 2023

4.8.1 GEA Introduces New Line Concepts Aligning with Sustainability and Energy-Saving

4.8.2 Heat and Control Opens New Office in Cape Town

4.9 April 2023

4.9.1 Marel Acquires E+V Technology Strengthening Their Meat and Poultry Processing Knowledge

4.9.2 Heat and Control Opens New Head Office in Mexico

4.9.3 Duravant Acquires Majority Stake in BSVP and Establishes Entity in Brazil

4.9.4 New Technology from GEA Facilitates Breading with Less Dust, Loss and Crumb Breakdown

4.10 March 2023

4.10.1 GEA Opens 1500sqm Facility in Germany

4.11 December 2022

4.11.1 Marelec Food Technologies Acquired by Duravant

4.11.2 Durvant Acquires Multiscan Technologies

4.12 Novemer 2022

4.12.1 Marel Joins Hands with Soft Robotics Inc.

4.13 October 2022

4.13.1 GEA Launches Food Processing and Packaging Technology Center in North America

4.14 February 2022

4.14.1 Heat and Control Opens New Facility in Pennsylvania

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Overview by Meat Type

5.1.1 Meat Processing Equipment by Meat Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Beef

5.1.1.2 PORK

5.1.1.3 Mutton

5.1.1.4 Other Meat Type

5.2 Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Overview by Equipment Type

5.2.1 Meat Processing Equipment Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Cutting/Slicing

5.2.1.2 Blending

5.2.1.3 Dicing

5.2.1.4 Grinding

5.2.1.5 Massaging & Marinating

5.2.1.6 Smoking

5.2.1.7 Tenderizing

5.2.1.8 Other Equipment

5.3 Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Overview by Application

5.3.1 Meat Processing Equipment Application Market Overview by Global Region

5.3.1.1 Fresh Processed

5.3.1.2 Raw Cooked Meat

5.3.1.3 Raw Fermented Meat

5.3.1.4 Precooked Meat

5.3.1.5 Cured Meat

5.3.1.6 Dried Meat

5.3.1.7 Other Application

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of World

PART D: ANNEXURE

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2u89r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment