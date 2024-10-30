Wet Tissues and Wipes Industry Forecast to Reach $28.5 Billion by 2030: Global Market Analysis (2014-2030) with Profiles of 37 Major Players - Godrej Consumer Products, Kimberly-Clark, Nice-Pak Products & More

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wet Tissue and Wipe - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wet Tissue and Wipe was estimated at US$20.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$28.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Geographically, North America and Europe are the leading markets, while Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing urbanization and rising consumer awareness of hygiene.







How Are Innovations and Sustainability Trends Shaping the Market?



Innovations in wet tissue and wipe products are primarily focused on enhancing their effectiveness, convenience, and environmental sustainability. Manufacturers are developing wipes that are biodegradable and flushable, addressing growing concerns about the environmental impact of disposable wipes. Antibacterial and antiviral wipes are also gaining popularity, especially in healthcare and public settings, where hygiene is paramount.

Moreover, there is increasing demand for wipes made from natural and organic materials, particularly in the baby care and skincare segments, where consumers are seeking products that are gentle on the skin. The rise of sustainable packaging solutions is another significant trend, as brands strive to reduce their plastic usage and carbon footprint.



What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Wet Tissue and Wipe Market?



The growth in the wet tissue and wipe market is driven by several factors, including the increasing consumer demand for convenient, on-the-go hygiene solutions and the growing awareness of personal and environmental cleanliness. The rise in global health concerns, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has significantly boosted the demand for disinfectant and antibacterial wipes. The expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels has also made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of wet wipe products.

Furthermore, the development of eco-friendly and biodegradable wipes is attracting environmentally-conscious consumers, further driving market growth. The healthcare sector's growing reliance on disinfectant wipes for infection control is also a key factor contributing to the expansion of the market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Personal Care End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$14.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Household End-Use segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $5.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $5.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

