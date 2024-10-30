UK Supermalls Market Forecast Report to 2028 - Growth in the UK Supermalls Market Slowed in 2023, Up 2.5% on the Previous Year to £11.26 billion, Following Two Years of Consecutive Double-Digit Growth

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Locations Series: UK Supermalls Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Supermalls Market 2023-2028 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of UK Supermalls (including forecasts up to 2028), the key retailers, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the market size and forecasts, sector performance and forecasts, retailer usage across different sectors, and consumer data.
The report focuses on 7 key sectors: clothing & footwear, electricals, furniture & floorcoverings, health & beauty, homewares, and other. Consumer data is based on the 2024 UK How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers.
Market Highlights
- Growth in the UK supermalls market slowed in 2023, up 2.5% on the previous year to £11.26 billion, following two years of consecutive double-digit growth.
- In the forecast period, we will continue to see more muted growth, making supermalls the slowest-growing location in the UK, with a five-year CAGR of 1.4% between 2023 and 2028, reaching a value of £12,078m.
Report Scope
- Clothing & footwear retains its position as supermall's most established sector in 2023, accounting for over half of the supermalls market. However, this sector struggled in 2023 due to weak demand throughout the cost-of-living crisis, resulting in muted offline demand for clothing & footwear.
- Health & beauty expansion has aided the location's growth in 2023 and 2024, with the arrival of Sephora and Space NK in supermalls driving demand as consumers shopped for brands unavailable elsewhere. Indeed, consumers have travelled to supermalls to visit Sephora's new stores, with the retailer's reputation for exclusive brands appealing to beauty shoppers.
- The growing number of leisure options has also bolstered demand for supermalls, enabling consumers to shop and spend time with friends and family in one location.
Key Trends
- Supermalls are leading the way in reimagining the future of retail
- Changing tenant mix transforms sector composition of supermalls
- Supermalls increasingly cater to Gen Z shoppers
