Southeast Asia Fleet Management Market Report 2024, Featuring Top 5 Players - Jimi IoT, Cartrack (Karooooo), TransTRACK DTC and Onelink

The report forecasts that the number of fleet management systems in active use in Southeast Asia will grow at a CAGR of 13.7 percent from 2.8 million units at the end of 2023 to 5.4 million by 2028.

The market for fleet management (FM) solutions in Southeast Asia (SEA) has been in a growth period for several years. The market experienced quite significant setbacks during the pandemic, but the current outlook is positive due to several factors such as general economic growth, increasing competition in the transportation and logistics sector as well as a growing awareness of fleet telematics.

The total number of FM systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7 percent from about 2.8 million units in 2023 to almost 5.4 million units by 2028. The penetration rate in the total population of fleet vehicles used by businesses is at the same time estimated to increase from 15.7 percent in 2023 to 25.7 percent in 2028.

The report covers the following key markets in Southeast Asia: Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore Thailand and the Philippines as well as an overview of the Rest of SEA. The fleet management markets in Southeast Asia to a large extent resemble each other but are also affected by different regulations and general economic growth levels in the respective countries. Common characteristics between the markets include being less developed than other regions of the world and having comparably low penetration rates from an international perspective.

Far from all deployments are full-scale advanced fleet management solutions and a notable share of the total installed base is represented by relatively basic tracking systems with fairly limited FM functionality compared with high-end solutions. The adoption of more feature-rich fleet management systems is however increasing across the entire region. One country that stands out from the crowd is Singapore, where more advanced fleet management solutions with a higher price point have had a higher adoption also historically.

The report ranks Jimi IoT, Cartrack (Karooooo) and TransTRACK as the largest providers of fleet management solutions in Southeast Asia. These three companies all have total installed bases of over 100,000 fleet management units in SEA on their respective platforms. Part of the top-5 are also DTC and Onelink from Thailand.

Other top-15 vendors with estimated installed bases of more than 30,000 active units in the region include local and regional solution providers such as Katsana headquartered in Malaysia, GPSiam from Thailand, Indonesian EasyGo, Astrata Group and V3 Smart Technologies based in Singapore, as well as international players including Gurtam (Wialon) from Lithuania, WanWayTech from China, Canada-based Geotab, SquareGPS (Navixy) headquartered in the US and Sweden-based GpsGate.

Additional notable vendors moreover include Radius Telematics headquartered in the UK, Thailand-based Nostra Logistics and Forth Tracking System, Gussmann Technologies and SafeTruck from Malaysia, Indonesian McEasy, Overdrive IoT and TNT Surveillance from Singapore, Tramigo headquartered in Finland, FleetHunt based in the Philippines as well as EUPFin from Taiwan.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Southeast Asia.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 38 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Market forecasts lasting until 2028.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the leading local providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions?

Which international fleet management providers are targeting Southeast Asia?

What hurdles are there for foreign players?

What is the price level of fleet telematics solutions in the region?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2025-2026?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Fleet Management Solutions

1.1 Fleet Management infrastructure

1.1.1 Vehicle segment

1.1.2 GNSS segment

1.1.3 Network segment

1.1.4 Backoffice segment

1.2 Vehicle management

1.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

1.2.2 Security tracking

1.2.3 Tire pressure monitoring systems

1.3 Driver management

1.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

1.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

1.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

1.3.4 Insurance risk management

1.4 Operations management

1.4.1 Routing and navigation

1.4.2 Transport management

1.4.3 Mobile workforce management

1.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.5.1 The DLT mandate in Thailand

1.5.2 The APAD ICOP regulations in Malaysia

1.5.3 The PUVMP in the Philippines

1.5.4 The MOT regulation in Indonesia

1.5.5 Regulations in Singapore

1.6 Business models

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Commercial vehicle fleets in Southeast Asia

2.1.2 Fleet management market forecast

2.1.3 Fleet management vendor market shares

2.2 Local markets and players

2.3 Market drivers and barriers

2.4 Value chain analysis

2.4.1 Telematics industry players

2.4.2 Automotive industry players

2.4.3 Telecom industry players

2.4.4 IT Industry players

2.5 Future industry trends

Company Profiles and Strategies

International aftermarket solution providers

Arvento Mobile Systems

Astrata Group

Cartrack (Karooooo)

Geotab

GpsGate

Gurtam

Jimi IoT

Radius Telematics

SquareGPS (Navixy)

Tramigo

WanWayTech

Local aftermarket solution providers

Active Telematics

CSE Group

DTC

EasyGo

EUPFin Technology

FleetHunt Technologies

Forth Tracking System

GPSFleet

GPSiam

Gussmann Technologies

IntelliTrac

Katsana

Lavinta Telematics

Logisfleet

McEasy

Nostra Logistics

Onelink Technology

Overdrive IoT

Quantum Inventions (Continental)

Rightontrack

SafeTruck

SDD GPS

SERA (Astra International)

TNT Surveillance

TransTRACK

V3 Smart Technologies

Webcast Technologies

