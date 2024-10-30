Nanofibres Market Report 2024 Covers New Suppliers of Nanofibres and Nanofibre-Based Products, Including Cellevate, Gelatex, Matregenix, NXTNano, Nurami Medical, Smoltek and More

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growing Market for Nanofibres - From Fine Filtration to Quantum Computing" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nanofibres market is set to surge in the coming years as the number of end-use applications continues to expand, the technologies for their manufacture are refined, and new manufacturers arise to exploit emerging niche markets. Ultra-fine webs or coatings for the filtration industry will remain the bedrock of the market, although nanofibres are also used extensively in wound healing products and medical implants, and several niche markets are growing. At one end of the scale, the market is made up of large multinational filtration companies which employ hundreds of thousands of square metres of nanofibre layers in their filter media.

At the other end of the scale, the market is made up of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and laboratories which are developing niche products where measurements are in very small units rather than square metres. However, these products have the potential for widespread use and come with extremely high price tags. For example, nanofibres are being used in the development of biologics in cell culture applications, and nanofibre matrix materials are being used in health care for the repair of soft tissue.

Elsewhere, bio-surgical implants incorporating nanofibres are being developed, and nanofibre nonwoven sheets are being used in order to cultivate animal cells in vitro in the production of "cultured meat".

At the same time, carbon nanofibres in three-dimensional (3D) structures are being implemented in miniaturised capacitors for integration into semiconductor circuits, and nanofibre-based systems are being developed for use in quantum information processing and transmission.

The report is suitable for:

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

NANOFIBRE PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGIES

Electrospinning

Nozzleless electrospinning (nanospraying)

Hybrid technologies

Handheld devices

Spincare

DermaSpin

Alternative technologies

Forcespinning

Verdex system

MAJOR FILTRATION COMPANIES: NANOFIBRE TECHNOLOGIES AND PRODUCTS

3M

Atmus Filtration Technologies

Donaldson

Filtration Group

Mann+Hummel

Parker-Hannifin

EXAMPLES OF NEW SUPPLIERS OF NANOFIBRES AND NANOFIBRE-BASED PRODUCTS

Cellevate

Biologics

Gelatex

Materic

Carbon and fuel cells

Matregenix

Nanofibrous membranes for air filtration and barrier applications

Turbo technology

Nanofiber Quantum Technologies (NanoQT)

NXTNano

Nask

Nurami Medical

Smoltek

CONCLUSION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahlyav

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.