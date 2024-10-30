The Evolving Lyophilized Drugs and Reconstitution Devices Market

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyophilized Drugs, Reconstitution Devices and Injection Markets: Products, Markets, Therapeutics, Strategies & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, products and participants providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.

The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, drug delivery developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, technologies, disease segments, and commercial opportunities for lyophilized injectable drugs. Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.

Evolution in Therapeutic Care

The number of drugs supplied in lyophilized form has been growing at an increased rate over the past several years, mirroring the increase in the introduction of biological drugs. Liquid drugs that require refrigeration until dispensed - a requirement referred to as the 'Cold Chain' - can be formulated as powders to avoid the cost and logistics of cold storage.

A number of factors are at play that are likely to influence the future demand picture for lyophilized drugs. Perhaps the most important is the underlying dynamics of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology marketplace as they apply to drug formulation and end user requirements.

Report Scope:

Provides detailed analysis of lyophilized drugs, as-supplied packaging and therapeutic indication

Analyzes therapeutic demand drivers and evaluates lyophilized drugs in eleven therapeutic areas

Analyzes reconstitution technologies and market development issues

Provides market data and forecasts to 2026

Profiles market participants, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations

Assesses the importance of technology and regulatory factors on commercialization and market access

Company Profiles

Becton Dickinson

Hospira/Pfizer

SHL Medical

Schott

Vetter

Ypsomed

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Integrated Devices for POC Reconstitution Dual Chamber Cartridges Dual Chamber Injectors Dual Chamber Syringes Wearable Device Automated Reconstitution Systems

Device Assessments Product-Specific Devices MiniQuick (Vetter) Specialty Devices Caverject Impulse (Hospira/Pfizer) OEM Devices Lyo-Ject (Vetter) DCP (SHL) Dual Chamber Safety Syringe (Credence Medsystems) Liquid Dry (Becton Dickinson) LyoTwist Trio/Vario (Ypsomed) LyoTwist Trio S/Vario S (Ypsomed) V-LK (Vetter)

The Market Opportunity Lyophilized Drug Market Dynamics The Economics of lyophilized Drugs What's Driving the Market for Lyophilized Drugs? The Trend toward Self-Administration Shifting Demographics Innovation in Disposable Device Designs

Competitive Landscape

Therapeutic Demand Drivers Risk Factors

Lyophilized Drugs - Primary Packaging Drug Reconstitution Dual Chamber Cartridges Dual Chamber Syringes Prefilled Diluent Syringes Multi-Step Devices Human Engineering/Ergonomics

Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis & Market Data Antibiotics & Infectious Diseases Immune Cardiology & Blood Factors Metabolic Conditions Glycemic Control Development Stage Dual Chamber Injectable Drug Products Osteoporosis Hormones

Neurology

Oncology

Reproductive Health Erectile Dysfunction

Market Factors Regulatory Issues Healthcare Economics

Therapeutic Segments - Data & Forecasts Hormone Replacement Genotropin (Pfizer) Metabolic Conditions Osteoporosis Neurology Abilify Maintena (Otsuka America Pharmaceutical) Oncology Lucrin (Abbott Australasia Pty) Reproductive Health Caverject Impulse (Hospira/Pfizer) Edex/alprostadil (Actient) Lupron Depot (AbbVie) Other Therapeutic Segments Prostap (Takeda)



