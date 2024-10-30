Alcoholic Drinks: A Look into the Future of RTDs and Market Trends, Featuring Case Studies of Buzzballs, Naked Life and BeatBox

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready to Dominate? RTDs, Simmering Volatility and Effervescent Trajectories" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Capturing the key values, aspirations and rituals embraced by core youth demographics through the ages, RTDs mirror the zeitgeist and will hence remain fluid, adaptable and disruptive. From wine coolers to alcopops and from hard seltzers to ready-to-sip cocktails, the category's generational cyclicality should not distract from its underlying upward trajectory.



The Ready to Dominate? RTDs, Simmering Volatility and Effervescent Trajectories global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Key Findings



Change is the only constant: A story of disruption, volatility and evolutionary adaptability

RTDs have been disrupting drinking rituals and occasions since their inception while mirroring the zeitgeist and the values and lifestyles of youth demographics of each era. But behind the dramatic volatility and headline-grabbing controversies faced by key subsegments, the overall category has nearly quadrupled its volumes since the mid-90s.

Significant "Other" and the spirit of evolution

The hard seltzer ("Other" RTDs) segment's meteoric rise and ongoing downfall should be seen as part of an overreaching pattern that also defined the lifecycles of wine coolers in the 70s and alcopops in the 90s. Lasting roughly five years before peaking, one segment's demise leads to another one's rise.

Spirit-based RTDs become the new protagonists in the RTDs saga

Adopting a more aspirational positioning, replicating signature cocktail recipes and utilising iconic spirit or mixer brands that - when combined - can be more than the sum of their parts, experimenting with alternative packaging, formulations and design cues are some of the attributes that will define the segment.

Non-alcoholic RTDs: Still niche yet intoxicating potential

While still in its infancy and only just making inroads in key markets, non-alcoholic RTDs will most likely steal the limelight in the short to medium term as the no/lo trend comes of age and cements its position in the mainstream.

Competition will remain fierce, and brand equity will remain elusive

High levels of brand fragmentation and long tails of challenger brands should be expected to continue defining share breakdowns across most subsegments. Building communities, supporting sustainability goals, pushing the limits of flavour sophistication without crossing into oversaturation and prioritising natural ingredients while lowering sugar content will be key.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key findings

RTDs: Key facts

RTDs: Change or bust

RTDs are dead, long live RTDs

The story so far: From wine coolers and alcopops to hard seltzers

More than just a boom and bust cycle: From outsider to fourth pillar of the alcohol industry

Ready to deliver: RTDs reinvention, diversification and evolution

RTD snapshot: breaking down the cocktail of drivers , positioning and demographics

RTDs: Volatility baked in, but future remains bright

Exploring the range of subsegments

Top line view: Spirit-based, and overwhelmingly off-trade focused

Ready to conquer the world - key markets for RTDs

Fragmentation, brand equity and precarious leadership rankings

Malt-based RTDs: Affordable, American and agile

Other RTDs: The rise and fall of hard seltzers

Wine-based RTDs: Making wine cooler again?

Spirit-based RTDs: Harder, better, faster, stronger?

Non-alcoholic RTDs: Niche presence but intoxicating potential

Packaging: Yes, they can - for now

Is there a silver bullet? Case studies

Deconstructing the cocktail of innovation: RTDs

Buzzballs : Differentiation, breaking the mould and ready to have a ball

Naked Life: Stripping alcohol out of cocktails

BeatBox : Thinking outside the box

"Not a cocktail. Not a beer. Not a hard seltzer."; Ready to disrupt?

Conclusion

Recommendations/Opportunities for growth

Evolution of RTDs

Questions we are asking

