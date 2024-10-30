Flame Resistant Fibres, Fabrics and Apparel Market Report 2024 - Innovations in Flame Resistant Apparel Enhance Safety, Sustainability and Comfort Levels

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Resistant Fibres, Fabrics and Apparel: Designed for Comfort, Performance and Style" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Frequent exposure to flames and intense heat poses significant risks for employees working in a number of industrial sectors, including chemicals, construction, fire safety, oil and gas, and utilities. The importance of flame resistant fibres, fabrics and apparel for these workers, therefore, can not be overstated.
Great strides are being made in enhancing the performance and durability of flame protective wear, and these strides are having a positive impact on the health and safety of wearers. Also, the comfort of protective wear is being improved greatly as a result of fabric innovations - demonstrating that fire protection and high levels of comfort are no longer mutually exclusive.
These innovations, along with the introduction of aesthetic features and design elements, have contributed to the more widespread use of flame resistant apparel. In other areas of innovation, a number of major producers of flame resistant fibres and fabrics have made significant progress toward eliminating harmful substances in the manufacture of their products. Some of these producers have been exploring materials which offer enhanced flame resistance while also minimising the adverse impact of such materials on the environment.
Other producers have been investing heavily in production processes which are more environmentally sustainable, and they are designing fabrics which are more durable. Notably, as these producers strive to meet growing demand for products which are functional, comfortable and more environmentally sustainable, a spirit of collaboration and idea sharing has emerged in the field of flame resistant fibres, fabrics and apparel.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET FOR FLAME RESISTANT FIBRES, FABRICS AND APPAREL
- Supply of flame resistant apparel
- Prospects for growth in markets for flame resistant fabrics and apparel
DEFINITIONS OF FLAMMABILITY, FLAME RESISTANCE AND FLAME RETARDANT
MEASUREMENT OF FLAME RESISTANCE
TESTING THE FLAMMABILITY OF FABRICS FOR USE IN THE MANUFACTURE OF GARMENTS
FLAMMABILITY OF APPAREL
- Factors affecting the flammability of apparel
- Fibre content
- Fabric construction
- Fabric surface texture
- Fabric weight
- Moisture content
- Presence of additives or contaminants in the fabric
- Garment design
- Effect of components used in apparel
- Laundering of the apparel after use
- Age of the fabric
- Mitigation of flammability of apparel
INHERENTLY FLAME RESISTANT FIBRES
- Aromatic polyamides (aramids)
- Modacrylic
- Polybenzimidazole (PBI)
- Polyimide
- Polybenzoxazole (PBO)
- Flame resistant polyester fibres
- Flame resistant cellulosic fibres
FLAME RETARDANTS
- Mode of action
- Categories of flame retardant technologies
- Toxicity of flame retardant chemicals
- Key brands of flame retardants for apparel applications
- Alexiflam FR: Alexium International
- Aflammit: Thor
- Exolit: Clariant
- Myflam: Lubrizol
- Nofia: FRX Innovations
- Proban: Solvay
- TexFRon 5001: ICL Industrial Products
FLAME RESISTANT APPAREL
- Firefighters' apparel
- Advances in fibre and fabric technology
- Functions of fabrics used in firefighters' apparel
- Multi-layer structure
- Fit
- Compatibility with other items
- Comfort and freedom of movement
- Industrial workwear
- Common causes of ignition and burning in industrial workwear
- Types of fabrics, treatments and testing used in industrial workwear
- Military clothing
- Motor racing apparel
- Developments in the design and construction of apparel for racing drivers
- Testing and approval
- Components of racing driver apparel
- Importance of comfort
- Key features of flame resistant apparel
- Antistatic properties
- Chemical resistance
- Comfort
- Durability
- High visibility
- Stylish appearance
FLAMMABILITY REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS FOR FLAME
RESISTANT PERSONAL PROTECTIVE APPAREL
ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY
- Recycling
KEY PRODUCERS OF FLAME RESISTANT FIBRES AND YARNS AND THEIR PRODUCTS
- DuPont: Nomex
- Evonik Fibres: P84 HT
- Fire-Dex: Tecgen fibre
- Gun Ei Chemical Industry: Kynol fibres
- Kaneka Corporation: Kanecaron and Protex
- Kermel: Kermel
- Teijin Aramid: Twaron and Teijinconex
KEY PRODUCERS OF FLAME RESISTANT FABRICS AND THEIR PRODUCTS
- Carrington Textiles: flame retardant treated (FRT) fabrics and inherently flame resistant fabrics
- Daletec: MetalShield, RigShield and SparkShield fabrics
- Glen Raven: GlenGuard FR and GlenGuard Hi-Vis
- Milliken & Company (Milliken): ResQ, Tecgen71 and Westex branded flame resistant fabrics
- ResQ
- Tecgen71
- Westex by Milliken and Westex fabrics
- Mount Vernon FR: flame resistant fabrics
- National Safety Apparel: Drifire
- PBI Performance Products: fabrics incorporating PBI fibre
- Tencate Protective Fabrics: flame resistant fabrics for workwear and firefighters' apparel
- Flame resistant fabrics for firefighters' apparel
- Flame resistant fabrics for military and defence applications
- W L Gore & Associates: Gore-Tex Crosstech Pyrad stretch fabric
OUTLOOK
