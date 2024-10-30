Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Device, Mode of Connectivity, Route of Administration, Therapeutic Area and Geographical Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market is valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%, during the forecast period till 2035.

Non-compliance with prescribed medications is a prevalent issue in the healthcare industry, contributing to poor health outcomes (including chronic disease progression and high risk of mortality), increased cases of hospitalization and high healthcare costs. Studies reveal that around 66% of the people in the US are prescribed at least one medicine; of these, 50% are not taken by patients as directed by the physicians. The factors contributing to the non-adherence towards medications include patient forgetfulness, perception of associated side effects, difficulty in accessing medications, complicated dosing schedules and lack of access to adequate healthcare services.

Notably, poor adherence to medication regimen poses a substantial financial burden on the healthcare system; specifically in the US, it costs around USD 290 billion annually. In order to address this concern, various strategies are being employed, such as simplifying the dosage regimens, offering personalized medication schedules, educating the patients and providing behavioral support.

Connected drug delivery devices turn out to be a significant advancement in this area. These are characterized as advanced medical devices that are designed to improve drug administration and monitoring, using digital technologies. These devices are embedded with advanced features and sensors, and have wireless connectivity capabilities, enabling convenient connection to mobile applications, digital health platforms and electronic health records. These devices enable real-time collection and transfer of data related to patients medication usage, compliance and overall health status, allowing remote monitoring of patient (to enable timely interventions), analyzing disease patterns (to optimize treatment plans), sharing reminders / alerts to patients (to follow their dosage schedules consistently), encouraging participation of patients in their health management and reducing the overall healthcare expenditures.

It is noteworthy that various add-on sensors are also being developed that are useful in transforming conventional drug delivery devices into advanced ones. With the growing demand for accurate and effective digital health solutions and advancement in technologies (integration with telehealth platforms), the global connected drug delivery devices market is poised to witness steady growth, in the future outlook.

Research Coverage:

The market report on Connected Drug Delivery Devices covers the following elements:

An introduction to medication adherence, highlighting the different digital solutions that enhance a patient's ability to follow their prescribed dosage regimens. The chapter also includes details about the connected / smart drug delivery systems, their different types, key features and development processes involved. Further, it outlines the regulatory guidelines governing the development and approval of connected / smart drug delivery systems.

An insightful analysis of the overall connected drug delivery devices market landscape, featuring information on several relevant parameters, such as stage of development, launch year of device, type of integrated device, route of administration, therapeutic area, target indication, key features, mode of connectivity, availability of companion mobile application and availability of data storage / cloud platform. In addition, it also encompasses tabulated information on regulatory approvals, geographical reach and drugs compatible with connected / smart drug delivery devices. Further, the chapter includes the list of companies engaged in manufacturing connected drug delivery devices, along with detailed analysis based on various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players.

An extensive analysis of the overall market landscape of add-on sensors, featuring insights based on several relevant parameters, such as stage of development, launch year of device, compatible device, route of administration, therapeutic area, target indication, key features, mode of connectivity, availability of companion mobile application and availability of data storage / cloud platform. It also includes tabulated information on regulatory approvals, geographical reach and drugs that can be delivered using add-on sensors. Further, the chapter presents a list of companies engaged in manufacturing add-on sensors for drug delivery devices, along with detailed analysis based on various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size,location of headquarters and most active players.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of the connected drug delivery devices and add-on sensors, based on the manufacturer strength. A comprehensive set of profiles of leading players manufacturing connected drug delivery devices, based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, wherein each profile features a brief overview of the company, financial information, connected drug delivery devices portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of completed and ongoing clinical trials related to connected drug delivery devices, during the time period pre-2011-2020, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, enrolled patient population, trial phase, trial status, type of device, type of sponsor / collaborator, therapeutic area, study design, leading industry players, leading connected / smart drug delivery devicesand geography.

An exhaustive list of the partnerships and collaborations, inked between various stakeholders in the connected drug delivery devices market, which have been analyzed based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, class of device, type of integrated device, compatible device and most active players. It also provides analysis of the regional distribution of the companies involved in these agreements.

A comprehensive discussion of the funding and investments raised by connected drug delivery device manufacturers, during the period 2020-2024, based on relevant parameters, such as year of funding, amount invested, type of funding, class of device, geography, most active players and most active investors.

An in-depth value chain analysis featuring a discussion on various steps involved in the development of connected / smart drug delivery devices, including R&D, product manufacturing and assembly, product distribution, marketing and sales, and post-market surveillance, along with the information on cost requirements across each of the aforementioned stages.

Detailed case studies on the two most prevalent diseases (namely, asthma and diabetes), featuring a brief description of the disease, its epidemiology, economic burden (imposed due to non-adherence to prescribed treatments), and a summary of the evolution of drug delivery devices and other strategies focused on improving therapy adherence among patients suffering from the indication.

An informative summary of various guidelines established and issued by major regulatory bodies for the approval of connected drug delivery devices, across different countries / geographical regions.

A thorough discussion on industry affiliated trends, opportunities and challenges, under a SWOT analysis, which are likely to impact the evolution of connected drug delivery devices market; it includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on industry dynamics.

A comprehensive assessment of the current market size and opportunity, and future growth potential for the connected drug delivery device manufacturers over the next decade.

Key Companies Profiled

Leader players in the connected drug delivery devices market include:

Bigfoot Biomedical

BIOCORP

Eitan Medical

E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Device

EoFlow

Gerresheimer

Insulet

Medtronic

Medtrum

Nemera

Phillips-Medisize

Roche

Sonceboz

SOOIL Development

Tandem Diabetes Care

West Pharmaceutical Services

Ypsomed

Excel Data Packs

Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices - Market Landscape

Add-on Sensors - Market Landscape

Product Competitiveness Analysis

Clinical Trial Analysis

Funding and Investments Analysis

Partnerships and Collaborations

Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

4. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Medication Adherence

6.3. Overview of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices

6.4. Key Design Features and Development Process

6.5. Classification of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices

6.6. Regulatory Guidelines for Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices

6.7. Advantages and Limitations of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices

6.8. Impact of COVID-19 on Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Domain

6.9. Future Perspectives

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES

8. MARKET LANDSCAPE: ADD-ON SENSORS

9. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

10. COMPANY PROFILES: CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE MANUFACTURERS BASED IN NORTH AMERICA

Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers

Medtronic

Insulet

Tandem Diabetes Care

Other Prominent Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers

Bigfoot Biomedical

Phillips-Medisize

West Pharmaceutical Services

11. COMPANY PROFILES: CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE MANUFACTURERS BASED IN EUROPE

Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers

BIOCORP

Gerresheimer

Roche

Ypsomed

Nemera

Sonceboz

12. COMPANY PROFILES: CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE MANUFACTURERS BASED IN ASIA-PACIFIC AND REST OF THE WORLD

Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers

Medtrum

SOOIL Development

EOFlow

Other Prominent Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers

Eitan Medical

E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Device

13. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

14. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

15. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Funding Models

15.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Funding and Investments, 2015-2020

15.4. Summary of Funding and Investments, Till 2020

15.5. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Funding and Investments, 2021-2024

16. VALUE CHAIN / COST PRICE ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Value Chain

16.3. Cost Distribution Across the Value Chain

17. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES

18. CASE STUDIES: APPLICATION OF CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES TO IMPROVE MEDICATION ADHERENCE

Case Study I: Diabetes

Case Study II: Asthma

19. SWOT ANALYSIS

Strengths

Ability to Minimize / Eliminate Medication Errors

Economic Advantages

Technological Advancements

Weaknesses

Cybersecurity

Stringent Regulatory Approvals

High Developmental Costs

Opportunities

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders

Increasing Adoption of Digital Health Technologies

Rising Partnership and Investment Activity

Threats

Material Compatibility Issues

Availability of Alternative Drug Delivery Devices

Concern Related to Product Recalls in Past

20. GLOBAL CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET

21. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF DEVICE

22. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY MODE OF CONNECTIVITY

23. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

24. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

25. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

26. CONCLUDING REMARKS

27. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

Phillips-Medisize

Cognita Labs

Portal Instruments

Enable Injections

Amiko

Elcam Medical

West Pharmaceutical Services

Avoset Health (acquired by Eitan Medical)

Phillips-Medisize

Sorrel Medical (acquired by LTS lohmann therapie-systeme)

etectRx

