Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 59 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
30 October 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 23 – 29 October 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|340,600
|869,436,914
|23 October 2024
|1,400
|3,024.82
|4,234,748
|24 October 2024
|1,400
|2,984.36
|4,178,104
|25 October 2024
|1,400
|2,957.80
|4,140,920
|28 October 2024
|1,400
|2,971.89
|4,160,646
|29 October 2024
|1,400
|2,978.58
|4,170,012
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|347,600
|890,321,344
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 401,483 B shares corresponding to 1.86 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 23 – 29 October 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments