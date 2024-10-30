ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 59 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

30 October 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 23 – 29 October 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]340,600 869,436,914
23 October 20241,4003,024.824,234,748
24 October 20241,4002,984.364,178,104
25 October 20241,4002,957.804,140,920
28 October 20241,4002,971.894,160,646
29 October 20241,4002,978.584,170,012
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)347,600 890,321,344

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 401,483 B shares corresponding to 1.86 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 23 – 29 October 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

