Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results at O’Brien, Including 16.2 g/t Gold over 5.4 Metres, 12.1 g/t Gold over 4.4 Metres and 62.0 g/t Gold over 1.0 Metre

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTCQB: RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from 10 diamond drill holes completed at its 100%-owned O’Brien Gold Project (“O’Brien” or the “Project”) located in the Abitibi region of Québec. These results are part of Radisson’s ongoing 35,000 metre drill program.

The ten drill holes reported today represent both shallow and deep drilling on the Project’s mineralized “Trend #s 0, 1 and 2.” Included are two wedges performed on the deep drill hole OB-24-324, which returned 27.61 g/t gold over 6.0 metres with extensive visible gold at a depth 170 metres below the base of the existing Mineral Resource on “Trend #1” (see Radisson News Release dated September 24, 2024). Also reported today are results from drill hole OB-24-323 which represents a 100-metre step-out below the base of the Mineral Resource on “Trend #0.” The new data, taken together, continue to demonstrate the extension of high-grade O’Brien mineralization to depth, where it remains open.

Results Highlights:

OB-24-332 intersected 16.21 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) over 5.4 metres, including 32.25 g/t Au over 2.4 metres, and a separate mineralized interval of 4.18 g/t Au over 5.3 metres, including 10.10 g/t Au over 1.0 metre;

intersected 16.21 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) over 5.4 metres, including 32.25 g/t Au over 2.4 metres, and a separate mineralized interval of 4.18 g/t Au over 5.3 metres, including 10.10 g/t Au over 1.0 metre; OB-24-324W1 , a wedge from drill hole OB-24-324, intersected 5.48 g/t Au over 12.4 metres, including 12.10 g/t Au over 4.4 metres, and a separate mineralized interval of 3.09 g/t Au over 15.2 metres, including 8.02 g/t Au over 4.0 metres;

, a wedge from drill hole OB-24-324, intersected 5.48 g/t Au over 12.4 metres, including 12.10 g/t Au over 4.4 metres, and a separate mineralized interval of 3.09 g/t Au over 15.2 metres, including 8.02 g/t Au over 4.0 metres; OB-24-323 intersected 3.34 g/t Au over 10.9 metres, including 13.90 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, and a separate mineralized interval of 3.51 g/t Au over 8.2 metres, including 9.93 g/t Au over 1.5 metres;

intersected 3.34 g/t Au over 10.9 metres, including 13.90 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, and a separate mineralized interval of 3.51 g/t Au over 8.2 metres, including 9.93 g/t Au over 1.5 metres; OB-24-330 intersected 19.89 g/t Au over 2.5 metres; and

intersected 19.89 g/t Au over 2.5 metres; and OB-24-333 intersected 62.00 g/t Au over 1.0 metre.



Matt Manson, President & CEO, commented: “Today’s drill results continue to demonstrate the type of narrow high-grade intercepts within broader mineralized envelopes that are so characteristic of the O’Brien Gold Project. The drill holes reported today represent a balance between shallower targets within the existing Mineral Resource model, and deeper step-outs geared to new discovery. This reflects the drilling priorities set in May when our 2024 program was expanded to 35,000 metres; however, we are becoming increasingly focused on the deep expansion potential of O’Brien. Recall that DDH OB-24-324, released in September, returned almost an ounce of gold over 6 metres core length at 1,100 metres vertical depth, 170 metres below previous drilling. For context, approximately 75% of our existing Mineral Resource is defined at depths above 600 metres. Now, wedges drilled from this hole, and a step out hole 100 metres below the Mineral Resource on Trend #0, are giving more high-grade intercepts at previously untested depths. Three rigs are currently active, with one rig committed to drilling directly beneath the historic O’Brien mine for the first time in the Project’s history. This pilot hole is expected to be more than 1,600 metres in length and will test for gold mineralization more than 400 metres beneath the deepest mine workings. Success with this hole offers to dramatically change the potential scope of the Project.”

Table 1: Summary Assay Results from Today’s Drill Holes

DDH Zone From (m) To (m) Core

Length

(m) Au g/t - Uncut Host Lithology OB-24-323

Trend #0

795.0 796.0 1.0 11.85 PON-S3 903.9 914.8 10.9 3.34 V3-S Including 903.9 905.4 1.5 13.90 V3-S 933.5 934.7 1.2 6.21 V3-CEN 993.4 1,001.6 8.2 3.51 V3-N/S3P Including 995.4 996.9 1.5 9.93 V3-N OB-24-324W1

Trend #1

1,139.9 1,152.3 12.4 5.48 POR-S Including 1,141.4 1,145.8 4.4 12.10 POR-S 1,164.3 1,179.5 15.2 3.09 S1P/POR-N 1,164.3 1,168.5 4.2 8.02 S1P 1,200.0 1,202.9 2.9 3.31 POR-N OB-24-325 Trend #1 257.5 262.5 5.0 4.45 TX/V3-N OB-24-326 Trend #1 262.0 267.0 5.0 4.24 V3-N OB-24-330

Trend #1

247.3 250.1 2.8 3.16 V3-S 300.5 303.0 2.5 19.89 POR-N OB-24-331

Trend #1

351.0 352.0 1.0 17.30 POR-S 376.5 381.7 5.2 3.45 S1P Including 380.5 381.7 1.2 11.85 S1P 399.5 401.0 1.5 4.85 V3-N 407.0 408.2 1.2 6.93 V3-N OB-24-332

Trend #1

361.0 362.5 1.5 3.92 S1P 369.9 375.3 5.4 16.21 S1P Including 370.9 373.3 2.4 32.25 S1P 404.8 410.1 5.3 4.18 V3-N Including 409.1 410.1 1.0 10.10 V3-N OB-24-333 Trend #2 189.5 190.5 1.0 62.00 V3-S



Notes on Calculation of Drill Intercepts

The O’Brien Gold Project March 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) utilizes a 4.50 g/t Au bottom cutoff, a US$1600 gold price, a minimum mining width of 1.2 metres, and a 40 g/t Au upper cap on composites. Intercepts presented in Table 1 are calculated with a 3.00 g/t Au bottom cut-off, representing the lower limit of cut-off sensitivity presented in the March 2023 MRE. This methodology differs from previous Radisson disclosure, and intercepts reported in this release may not be directly comparable to historical published intercepts. Sample grades are uncapped. True widths, based on depth of intercept and drill hole inclination, are estimated to be 30-70% of core length. Table 2 presents additional drill intercepts calculated with a 1.00 g/t bottom cut-off over a minimum 1.0 metre core length, so as to illustrate the frequency and continuity of mineralized intervals within which high-grade gold veins at O’Brien are developed. Drill holes OB-24-324W2 and 329 did not return any intercepts averaging above 3.00 g/t Au. Assay results for drill holes OB-24-327 and 328 are pending. Lithology Codes: PON-S3: Pontiac Sediments; V3-S, V3-N, V3-CEN: Basalt-South, North, Central; S1P, S3P: Conglomerate; POR-S, POR-N: Porphyry South, North; TX: Crystal Tuff.





Figure 1: Long Section and Plan View of Gold Vein Mineralization and Mineral Resources at the O’Brien Gold Project, with Today’s Drill Holes Illustrated

Gold Mineralization at O’Brien

Gold mineralizing quartz-sulphide veins at O’Brien occur within a thin band of interlayered mafic volcanic rocks, conglomerates, and porphyric andesitic sills of the Piché Group occurring in contact with the east-west oriented Larder Lake-Cadillac Break (“LLCB”). Gold, along with pyrite and arsenopyrite, is typically associated with shearing and a pervasive biotite alteration, and developed within multiple Piché Group lithologies and, occasionally, the hanging-wall Pontiac and footwall Cadillac meta-sedimentary rocks.

As mapped at the historic O’Brien mine, and now replicated in the modern drilling, individual veins are generally narrow, ranging from several centimetres up to several metres in thickness. Multiple veins occur sub-parallel to each other, as well as sub-parallel to the Piché lithologies and the LLCB. Individual veins have well-established lateral continuity, with near-vertical, high-grade shoots developed over significant lengths. The historic O’Brien mine produced over half a million ounces of gold from such veins and shoots at an average grade exceeding 15 g/t and over a vertical extent of at least 1,000 metres.

Based on the modern drilling, the Project has estimated Indicated Mineral Resources of 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources of 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Current exploration is focused on delineating well-developed vein mineralization to the east of the historic mine, with additional high-grade shoots becoming evident in the exploration data over what has been described as a series of repeating trends (“Trend #s 0 to 5,” Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2).

Today’s Drill Results

Today’s results are from ten drill holes, including two wedges, over 3,895 metres in Trends # 0, 1 and 2. Visible gold was observed in six of the holes. Holes were drilled on northerly declinations at initial inclinations of between -50 and -80 degrees, providing a high angle of incidence with the southerly dip of the Piché Group rocks and the vein mineralization. Estimated true widths of drill intercepts at the point of contact with mineralization is estimated to be 30-70% of core length.

Drill holes OB-24-324W1 and W2 were wedges drilled off the previously reported, high-grade hole OB-24-324, which had extended Trend #1 170 metres beneath previous drilling with two zones of 27.61 g/t Au over 6.0 metres and 6.83 g/t Au over 10.0 metres, including 40.2 g/t Au over 1.5 metres (Figure 2). Wedge OB-24-324W1 successfully intersected two zones of mineralization immediately above hole 324, with 5.48 g/t Au over 12.4 metres, including 12.10 g/t Au over 4.4 metres, and 8.02 g/t Au over 4.2 metres. Wedge OB-24-324W2 deviated from its intended target eastwards and returned a number of mineralized zones of 1-2 metres in thickness at 1-2 g/t in gold grades (Table 2).

Drill holes OB-24-325 to 332 tested targets within the existing vein model in Trend #1, between approximately 200 and 350 metres vertical depth. Of note, OB-24-332 returned 16.21 g/t Au over 5.4 metres, including 32.25 g/t Au over 2.4 metres. Drill hole OB-24-333 was a shallow hole targeting Trend #2 at approximately 200 metres vertical depth, returning 62.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre. Results are pending for drill holes OB-24-327 and 328.





Figure 2: Cross Section of Trend 1 Locating Drill Hole OB-24-324, Wedges OB-24-324W1 and OB-24-324W2, and the Previously Published OB-96-071 and OB-20-174W1B Drill Holes

Drill hole OB-24-323 was located approximately 100 metres below drilling on the high-grade Trend #0, immediately adjacent to the O’Brien mine. It returned two broad mineralized zones of 3.34 g/t Au over 10.9 metres, including 13.90 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, and 3.51 g/t Au over 8.2 metres, including 9.93 g/t Au over 1.5 metres. This successfully extends Trend #0 to depth.

Table 2: Detailed Assay Results (see “Notes on Calculation of Drill Intercepts”)

DDH Zone From (m) To (m) Core

Length

(m) Au g/t -

Uncut Host Lithology OB-24-323

Trend #0

795.0 796.0 1.0 11.85 PON-S3 903.9 914.8 10.9 3.34 V3-S Including 903.9 905.4 1.5 13.90 V3-S 918.4 921.0 6.2 1.22 V3-S/POR-S 933.5 934.7 1.2 6.21 V3-CEN 953.0 954.4 1.4 1.03 V3-CEN 993.4 1,001.6 8.2 3.51 V3-N/S3P Including 995.4 996.9 1.5 9.93 V3-N OB-24-324W1

Trend #1

1,082.0 1,085.0 3.0 2.08 V3-S 1,122.5 1,123.9 1.4 1.71 V3-S 1,128.4 1,129.9 1.5 1.27 POR-S 1,132.9 1,136.9 4.0 1.13 POR-S 1,139.9 1,152.3 12.4 5.48 POR-S Including 1,141.4 1,145.8 4.4 12.10 POR-S 1,158.3 1,159.8 1.5 1.08 S1P 1,164.3 1,179.5 15.2 3.09 S1P/POR-N Including 1,164.3 1,168.5 4.2 8.02 S1P 1,179.5 1,181.0 1.5 1.33 POR-N 1,185.5 1,187.0 1.5 1.02 POR-N 1,200.0 1,202.9 2.9 3.31 POR-N OB-24-324W2

Trend #1

1,020.7 1,022.2 1.5 1.07 V3-S 1,041.1 1,042.2 1.1 2.84 V3-S 1,060.5 1,063.0 2.5 1.39 POR-S 1,066.0 1,067.5 1.5 1.20 S1P OB-24-325

Trend #1

245.5 247.0 1.5 1.30 S1P 251.5 253.4 1.9 1.07 V3-N 257.5 262.5 5.0 4.45 TX/V3-N 273.5 274.5 1.0 2.44 TX/V3-N OB-24-326

Trend #1

236.0 237.0 1.0 1.06 S1P 262.0 267.0 5.0 4.24 V3-N OB-24-329

Trend #1

251.7 253.2 1.5 1.35 V3-S 311.3 312.3 1.0 1.25 S1P 342.8 344.0 1.2 1.10 V3-N OB-24-330

Trend #1

247.3 250.1 2.8 3.16 V3-S 274.6 276.1 1.5 1.46 V3-CEN 282.6 284.1 1.5 2.04 S1P 293.1 295.2 2.1 1.15 S1P 300.5 303.0 2.5 19.89 POR-N 340.7 341.7 1.0 1.11 V3-N





OB-24-331

Trend #1

351.0 352.0 1.0 17.30 POR-S 370.5 372.0 1.5 1.11 S1P 376.5 381.7 5.2 3.45 S1P Including 380.5 381.7 1.2 11.85 S1P 392.7 393.7 1.0 1.95 TX 399.5 401.0 1.5 4.85 V3-N 407.0 408.2 1.2 6.93 V3-N OB-24-332

Trend #1

322.8 324.3 1.5 1.06 V3-S 339.4 351.0 11.6 1.07 POR-S/V3-CEN 361.0 362.5 1.5 3.92 S1P 369.9 375.3 5.4 16.21 S1P Including 370.9 373.3 2.4 32.25 S1P 394.5 398.0 3.5 2.75 V3-N 404.8 410.1 5.3 4.18 V3-N Including 409.1 410.1 1.0 10.10 V3-N 421.5 425.5 4.0 1.47 S3P OB-24-333

Trend #2

189.5 190.5 1.0 62.00 V3-S 205.7 207.0 1.3 1.01 V3-S 236.3 241.7 5.4 2.63 POR-N 248.1 249.1 1.0 1.10 S3P 259.0 260.5 1.5 1.08 VB3-N



Table 3: Drill Hole Collar Information for Holes contained in this News Release

DDH Zone Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Hole Length

(m) OB-24-323 Trend #0 693953 5345212 335 -79 1014 OB-24-324W1 Trend #1 694209 5345402 9 -64 290 OB-24-324W2 Trend #1 694202 5345348 7 -65 147 OB-24-325 Trend #1 693972 5345444 357 -54 282 OB-24-326 Trend #1 693972 5345444 350 -50 281 OB-24-329 Trend #1 693875 5345432 357 -60 366 OB-24-330 Trend #1 694106 5345451 0 -67 357 OB-24-331 Trend #1 694106 5345409 0 -67 438 OB-24-332 Trend #1 694105 5345410 354 -69 435 OB-24-333 Trend #2 694348 5345457 353 -58 285



QA/QC

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d’Or, Québec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 10 g/t Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Mineralized zones containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Nieminen is independent of Radisson and the O’Brien Gold Project.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100%-owned O’Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25 million ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The Project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 “Technical Report on the O’Brien Project, northwestern Québec, Canada” effective March 2, 2023, Radisson’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the O’Brien Gold Project.

Forward-Looking Statements

