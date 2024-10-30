Martin Marietta Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results

Achieved Record Quarterly Aggregates Gross Profit Per Ton Despite Weather Impacts

Delivered Record Third-Quarter Cash Flows from Operations and Magnesia Specialties Revenues and Gross Profit

Acquired Pure Aggregates Assets in South Florida and Southern California

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”), a leading national supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third-Quarter Highlights

(Financial highlights are for continuing operations)

Quarter Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share and per ton) 2024 2023 % Change Revenues1 $ 1,889 $ 1,994 (5 )% Gross profit $ 599 $ 676 (11 )% Earnings from operations $ 489 $ 567 (14 )% Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta $ 363 $ 430 (16 )% Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 646 $ 705 (8 )% Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations $ 5.91 $ 6.94 (15 )% Aggregates product line: Shipments (tons) 53.7 55.9 (4 )% Average selling price per ton $ 21.52 $ 19.98 8 % Gross profit per ton $ 8.16 $ 7.89 3 %

1 Revenues include the sales of products and services to customers (net of any discounts or allowances) and freight revenues.

2 Earnings from continuing operations before interest; income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; the earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates; effective January 1, 2024, for transactions with at least $2 billion in consideration and transaction expenses expected to exceed $15 million, acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses, or Adjusted EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta.

Ward Nye, Chairman and CEO of Martin Marietta, stated, “In the third quarter, our team achieved record quarterly aggregates gross profit per ton, record third-quarter cash flows from operations, record third-quarter revenues and gross profit in our Magnesia Specialties business, and the best year-to-date safety performance in our Company's history. While these achievements demonstrate our continued success managing those factors we can control, well-chronicled weather-related events had major impacts on our third-quarter business results. Significant July precipitation together with Tropical Storm Debby in North Carolina, Hurricane Beryl in Texas and Hurricane Helene across much of our Southeast footprint all occurred during the quarter. Although these events are short-term and temporary, they nonetheless adversely impacted our third-quarter product shipments, geographic mix and financial results and, as a result, we revised our full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $2.1 billion at the midpoint.

"In October, we acquired pure aggregates assets in South Florida and Southern California, both attractive growing markets. These bolt-on acquisitions are consistent with our Strategic Operating and Analysis (SOAR) plan and, together with the transactions completed in the first half of this year, further enhance our gross profit contribution from the aggregates product line and improve the long-term durability of our business.

"Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, we expect to benefit from record levels of federal and state investments in highways, streets and bridges. Additionally, reshoring and the build-out of artificial intelligence infrastructure should provide steady growth in these aggregates-intensive end markets for years to come. Further, although higher interest rates continue to affect residential construction activity, we are encouraged by recent Federal Reserve policy actions and the likelihood of more interest rate cuts later this year, which should support a recovery in housing and, subsequently, light nonresidential construction activity."

Mr. Nye concluded, "Importantly, we fully expect our aggregates price/cost spread to continue to expand over time, driving improvement in unit profitability through macroeconomic cycles. With our resilient aggregates-led business model, strategically positioned footprint in the country's fastest-growing markets and continued disciplined execution of SOAR, Martin Marietta is firmly positioned to generate continued earnings growth and superior shareholder value creation."

Third-Quarter Financial and Operating Results

(All financial and operating results are for continuing operations and comparisons are versus the prior-year third quarter, unless otherwise noted)

Building Materials Business

The Building Materials business reported revenues of $1.8 billion, a 6 percent decrease. Gross profit decreased 9 percent to $588 million.

Aggregates

Third-quarter aggregates shipments declined 3.9 percent to 53.7 million tons, largely due to historically wet weather in the Company's East Division and softer warehouse and residential demand across the Company's footprint, partially offset by acquisitions. Average selling price (ASP) increased 7.7 percent to $21.52 per ton, or 8.9 percent on an organic mix-adjusted basis.

Aggregates gross profit decreased modestly to $438 million, driven primarily by lower operating leverage from reduced shipments and weather-driven inefficiencies, which were largely offset by acquisition contributions. Aggregates gross profit per ton increased 3 percent to a quarterly record of $8.16.

Cement and Downstream Businesses

Cement and ready mixed concrete revenues decreased 30 percent to $296 million and gross profit decreased 37 percent to $89 million compared with the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the February 2024 divestiture of the South Texas cement plant and related concrete operations.

Asphalt and paving revenues decreased 5 percent to $343 million as shipments were negatively impacted by wet weather, project delays and a softer nonresidential market. Gross profit decreased 8 percent to $61 million due to lower revenues and higher aggregates costs.

Magnesia Specialties Business

Magnesia Specialties delivered revenues and gross profit of $82 million and $29 million, respectively, both third-quarter records, as pricing growth and improved lime shipments more than offset lower chemical shipments.

Portfolio Optimization

During October 2024, the Company acquired pure aggregates assets in South Florida and Southern California.

Cash Generation, Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $773 million compared with $973 million for the prior-year period, reflecting the significant impact of increased income tax payments resulting from the taxable gain associated with the February 2024 divestiture of the South Texas cement business and certain related ready mixed concrete operations.

Cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter was $601 million, an increase of 32 percent as compared with the prior-year quarter, due primarily to working capital improvements that more than offset lower net earnings.

Cash paid for property, plant and equipment additions for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $622 million.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company returned $591 million to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. As of September 30, 2024, 11.9 million shares remained under the current repurchase authorization.

The Company had $52 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand and $1.1 billion of unused borrowing capacity on its existing credit facilities as of September 30, 2024.

Revised Full-Year 2024 Guidance

The Company’s 2024 revised guidance below includes all acquisitions completed through September 30, 2024, as of their respective closing dates.

2024 GUIDANCE (Dollars in Millions) Low * High * Consolidated Revenues1 $ 6,450 $ 6,705 Interest expense, net of interest income $ 130 $ 140 Estimated tax rate2 22.5 % 23.5 % Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta3,4 $ 1,960 $ 2,020 Adjusted EBITDA5 $ 2,015 $ 2,115 Capital expenditures $ 850 $ 900 Building Materials Business Aggregates Volume % change6 (4.0 )% (2.5 )% ASP % change7 9.0 % 11.0 % Gross profit4 $ 1,410 $ 1,470 Cement, Ready Mixed Concrete and Asphalt and Paving Gross profit $ 360 $ 385 Magnesia Specialties Business Gross profit $ 105 $ 110

* Guidance range represents the low end and high end of the respective line items provided above.

1 Revenues include the sales of products and services to customers (net of any discounts or allowances) and freight revenues.

2 Estimated tax rate includes the tax impact of a nonrecurring gain on a divestiture.

3 Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta include $0.9 billion for a nonrecurring gain on a divestiture partially offset by acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses, impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting and a noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge.

4 Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta and aggregates gross profit include $20 million impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting, which was fully realized in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

5 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta.

6 Volume change is for total aggregates shipments, inclusive of internal tons, acquired operations and divestitures, and is in comparison to 2023 shipments of 198.8 million tons.

7 ASP change is for aggregates average selling price and is in comparison to 2023 ASP of $19.84 per ton.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measures are included in the Appendix to this earnings release. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate the Company’s performance and, when read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate the Company’s ongoing business, performance from period to period and anticipated performance. In addition, these are some of the factors the Company uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of its businesses. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Conference Call Information

The Company will discuss its third-quarter 2024 earnings results on a conference call and an online webcast today (October 30, 2024). The live broadcast of the Martin Marietta conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and can be accessed at +1 (646) 307-1963 and using conference ID 7309939. Please call in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection. An online replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast. A link to these events will be available at the Company’s website. Additionally, the Company has posted Q3 2024 Supplemental Information on the Investors section of its website.

About Martin Marietta

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contacts:

Jacklyn Rooker

Director, Investor Relations

+1 (919) 510-4736

Jacklyn.Rooker@martinmarietta.com

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Unaudited Statements of Earnings

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Revenues $ 1,889 $ 1,994 $ 4,905 $ 5,169 Cost of revenues 1,290 1,318 3,517 3,630 Gross Profit 599 676 1,388 1,539 Selling, general and administrative expenses 105 108 341 324 Acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses 4 3 44 5 Other operating expense (income), net 1 (2 ) (1,305 ) (16 ) Earnings from Operations 489 567 2,308 1,226 Interest expense 38 41 119 125 Other nonoperating income, net (7 ) (14 ) (54 ) (49 ) Earnings from continuing operations before income tax expense 458 540 2,243 1,150 Income tax expense 95 110 541 237 Earnings from continuing operations 363 430 1,702 913 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax benefit — (13 ) — (26 ) Consolidated net earnings 363 417 1,702 887 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — — 1 1 Net Earnings Attributable to Martin Marietta $ 363 $ 417 $ 1,701 $ 886 Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Martin Marietta Per Common Share: Basic from continuing operations $ 5.93 $ 6.96 $ 27.68 $ 14.73 Basic from discontinued operations — (0.22 ) — (0.42 ) $ 5.93 $ 6.74 $ 27.68 $ 14.31 Diluted from continuing operations $ 5.91 $ 6.94 $ 27.60 $ 14.69 Diluted from discontinued operations — (0.22 ) — (0.42 ) $ 5.91 $ 6.72 $ 27.60 $ 14.27 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 61.1 61.8 61.5 61.9 Diluted 61.3 62.0 61.6 62.1

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Operating Segment Financial Highlights Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in Millions) Revenues: East Group $ 849 $ 814 $ 2,198 $ 2,079 West Group 958 1,104 2,464 2,851 Total Building Materials business 1,807 1,918 4,662 4,930 Magnesia Specialties 82 76 243 239 Total $ 1,889 $ 1,994 $ 4,905 $ 5,169 Earnings (Loss) from operations: East Group $ 272 $ 295 $ 650 $ 632 West Group1 233 283 1,703 617 Total Building Materials business 505 578 2,353 1,249 Magnesia Specialties 26 17 73 61 Total reportable segments 531 595 2,426 1,310 Corporate (42 ) (28 ) (118 ) (84 ) Consolidated earnings from operations 489 567 2,308 1,226 Interest expense 38 41 119 125 Other nonoperating income, net (7 ) (14 ) (54 ) (49 ) Consolidated earnings from continuing operations before income tax expense $ 458 $ 540 $ 2,243 $ 1,150

1 Earnings from operations for the West Group for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, included a $1.3 billion gain on the divestiture of the South Texas cement business and certain of its related ready mixed concrete operations and a noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge of $50 million.





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Product Line Financial Highlights Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Amount % of Revenues Amount % of Revenues Amount % of Revenues Amount % of Revenues (Dollars in Millions) Revenues: Building Materials: Aggregates $ 1,250 $ 1,216 $ 3,377 $ 3,280 Cement and ready mixed concrete 296 422 822 1,175 Asphalt and paving 343 360 647 659 Less: Interproduct sales (82 ) (80 ) (184 ) (184 ) Total Building Materials 1,807 1,918 4,662 4,930 Magnesia Specialties 82 76 243 239 Total $ 1,889 $ 1,994 $ 4,905 $ 5,169 Gross profit (loss): Building Materials: Aggregates $ 438 35 % $ 441 36 % $ 1,069 32 % $ 1,050 32 % Cement and ready mixed concrete 89 30 % 143 34 % 192 23 % 329 28 % Asphalt and paving 61 18 % 66 18 % 77 12 % 82 12 % Total Building Materials 588 33 % 650 34 % 1,338 29 % 1,461 30 % Magnesia Specialties 29 35 % 21 28 % 84 35 % 74 31 % Corporate (18 ) NM 5 NM (34 ) NM 4 NM Total $ 599 32 % $ 676 34 % $ 1,388 28 % $ 1,539 30 %

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Balance Sheet Data September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Unaudited Audited (In millions) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 52 $ 1,272 Restricted cash — 10 Accounts receivable, net 916 753 Inventories, net 1,089 989 Current assets held for sale 10 807 Deposits 132 — Other current assets 120 88 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,714 6,186 Intangible assets, net 4,473 4,087 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 376 372 Other noncurrent assets 587 561 Total assets $ 16,469 $ 15,125 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt $ 95 $ 400 Other current liabilities 898 770 Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) 3,948 3,946 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,357 1,973 Total equity 9,171 8,036 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,469 $ 15,125





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (Dollars in Millions) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Consolidated net earnings $ 1,702 $ 887 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 424 385 Stock-based compensation expense 48 39 (Gain) Loss on divestitures and sales of assets (1,341 ) 5 Deferred income taxes, net (79 ) (2 ) Noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge 50 — Other items, net (9 ) (8 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable, net (153 ) (264 ) Inventories, net (48 ) (130 ) Accounts payable 55 45 Other assets and liabilities, net 124 16 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 773 973 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (622 ) (464 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,538 ) — Proceeds from divestitures and sales of assets 2,128 98 Proceeds from sale of restricted investments related to discharge of long-term debt — 700 Other investing activities, net (32 ) (8 ) Net Cash (Used for) Provided by Investing Activities (1,064 ) 326 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Borrowings of debt 490 — Repayments of debt (795 ) (700 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (14 ) (13 ) Dividends paid (141 ) (128 ) Repurchases of common stock (450 ) (150 ) Distributions to owners of noncontrolling interest (1 ) (1 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 1 Shares withheld for employees’ income tax obligations (28 ) (19 ) Net Cash Used for Financing Activities (939 ) (1,010 ) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (1,230 ) 289 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 1,282 359 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 52 $ 648





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Unaudited Operational Highlights Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change Shipments (in millions) Aggregates tons 53.7 55.9 (3.9 )% Cement tons 0.6 1.1 (43.7 )% Ready mixed concrete cubic yards 1.3 1.8 (24.7 )% Asphalt tons 3.6 3.9 (6.7 )%





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings from continuing operations before interest; income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; the earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates; effective January 1, 2024, for transactions with at least $2 billion in consideration and transaction expenses expected to exceed $15 million, acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses and the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting; nonrecurring gain on divestiture; and noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge (Adjusted EBITDA) is an indicator used by the Company and investors to evaluate the Company’s operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by generally accepted accounting principles and, as such, should not be construed as an alternative to earnings from operations, net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta or operating cash flow. For further information on Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the Company’s website at www.martinmarietta.com.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to Martin Marietta to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in Millions) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta $ 363 $ 430 $ 1,701 $ 912 Add back (Deduct): Interest expense, net of interest income 38 32 85 93 Income tax expense for controlling interests 95 110 541 237 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense and earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates 148 130 416 378 Acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses 2 3 39 5 Impact of selling acquired inventory after markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting — — 20 — Nonrecurring gain on divestiture — — (1,331 ) — Noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge — — 50 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 646 $ 705 $ 1,521 $ 1,625





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of the GAAP Measure to the 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

Mid-Point of Range (Dollars in Millions) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta $ 1,990 Add back (Deduct): Interest expense, net of interest income 135 Income tax expense for controlling interests 595 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense and earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates 566 Acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses 40 Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting 20 Nonrecurring gain on divestiture (1,331 ) Noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge 50 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,065





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Mix-adjusted average selling price (mix-adjusted ASP) is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of period-over-period product, geographic and other mix on the average selling price. Mix-adjusted ASP is calculated by comparing current-period shipments to like-for-like shipments in the comparable prior period. Management uses this metric to evaluate the realization of pricing increases and believes this information is useful to investors.