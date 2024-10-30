Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 76 Day 2 on October 31 Register Now

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 76th Emerging Growth Conference on October 30 & 31, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Day 1 – Today - Information is below

Day 2 - Tomorrow

October 31, 2024

11:00

Virtual Lobby opens.

11:20

Introduction

11:25 - 11:55

Monumental Energy Corp. (OTCQB: MNMRF) (TSXV: MNRG)

Keynote speakers: Maximilian Sali – VP Corporate Development Founder & Director



12:00 - 12:30

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: VOXR) (TSX: VOXR)

Keynote speakers: Kyle Floyd, Chairman & CEO & Chief Investment Officer

12:35 – 1:05

Stuhini Explorations, Ltd. (OTCQB: STXPF) (TSXV: STU)

Keynote speaker: David O’Brien, President & CEO

1:10 - 1:40

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)

Keynote speakers: Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development

2:25 – 2:35

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)

Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President & CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

2:40 – 2:50

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)

Keynote speaker: Bryan Giraudo, CFO & COO

2:55 – 3:05

Interstellar Communication Holdings

Keynote speakers: Seda Hewitt, Space Ambassador of IcMercury Harri Laitinen, Lifeguard of IcMercury, and Lijie Zhu, Capitan of icMercury

3:10 - 3:20

Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF)

Keynote speaker: George O’Leary, Managing Director, CEO and CFO

3:25 - 3:35

Cyios Corp. (OTC Pink: CYIO)

Keynote speaker: John O’Shea, Chairman

3:40 – 3:50

NurExone Biologic Inc. (OTCQB: NRXBF) (TSXV: NRX)

Keynote speaker: Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO

3:55 – 4:05

Evanesce

Keynote speaker: Douglas Horne, Founder & CEO

4:10 – 4:20

LeddarTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LDTC)

Keynote speakers: Frantz Saintellemy – CEO & Chris Stewart, CFO

4:25 – 4:35

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM)

Keynote speaker: Ryan Hummer, CEO & Director

4:40 – 4:50

EUDA Health Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: EUDA)

Keynote speaker: Kelvin Chen, CEO

Day 1 - Today

October 30, 2024

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT)

Keynote speakers: Claire Ji – IRD and Sam Yang, Head of Capital & Strategy

9:40 – 10:10

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCQB: BVAXF) (CSE: BIOV)

Keynote speaker: James Passin, CEO

10:15 – 10:45

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

10:50 - 11:20

Icon Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: ICON)

Keynote speakers: Ismini Evangelia Panagiotidi, CEO, Chairwoman & Dennis Psachos, CFO

11:25 - 11:55

Realbotix Corp. (OTCQB: XBOTF) (TSXV: XBOT)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Kiguel Co-Founder, CEO

12:00 – 12:30

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT)

Keynote speakers: Ketan Thakker, President & CEO, & Steve Handy – CFO

1:10 – 1:40

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: PLGGF) (CSE: PLUG)

Keynote speakers: Broderick Gunning, CEO, Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, CTO, Chris Barnes, Chief of Staff

1:45 – 2:15

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: SIGY)

Keynote speaker: James Allen Joyce, CEO

2:20 – 2:50

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, and Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

2:55 – 3:05

Brenmiller Energy, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BNRG)

Keynote speaker: Nir Brenmiller, COO

3:10 - 3:20

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD)

Keynote speakers: Jim Frakes – Acting CEO and CFO & Steven LaRosa – Chief Medical Officer

3:25 - 3:35

Diakonos Oncology, Inc.

Keynote speakers: Jay Hartenbach, COO, & Anthony Baldor, CFO & Head of Business Development

3:40 – 3:50

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC PINK: ELMGF)

Keynote speaker: James Tworek, CEO

3:55 – 4:05

Stillwater Critical Minerals (OTCQB: PGEZF) (TSXV: PGE)

Keynote speaker: Michael Rowley, President & CEO

4:10 – 4:20

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI)

Keynote speaker: Adam Mendelsohn PHD, CEO

4:25 – 4:35

BlueRush, Inc. (OTCQB: BTVRF) (TSXV: BTV)

Keynote speaker: Steve Taylor, CEO

4:40 – 4:50

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)

Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

