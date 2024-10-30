Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|23/10/2024
|278 000
|68.15
|18 944 922
|24/10/2024
|250 000
|68.26
|17 065 900
|25/10/2024
|330 000
|67.37
|22 233 651
|28/10/2024
|352 746
|67.63
|23 857 729
|29/10/2024
|5 530
|68.05
|376 301
|Previous Transactions
|5 534 550
|Accumulated to date
|6 750 826
|65.73
|443 763 973
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 20 833 331 shares, corresponding to 1.04% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment