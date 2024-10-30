eLabNext Launches New Brand Positioning with Centralized Digital Lab Platform

GRONINGEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eLabNext , a leading provider of digital lab management solutions, is proud to announce a major shift in its brand positioning, consolidating its three flagship products—eLabJournal, eLabInventory, and eLabProtocols—into one unified, centralized platform: the Digital Lab Platform (DLP).

This transition is designed to address the evolving needs of research scientists, providing a secure, efficient, and collaborative environment for achieving accelerated and reliable research outcomes.

This new platform combines the power of an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) and Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) , streamlining research processes while fostering seamless collaboration.

“Our customers have been instrumental in driving this change,” said Erwin Seinen, Managing Director at eLabNext.

“Centralizing our products into one Digital Lab Platform is the natural answer to their needs. Lab work has evolved drastically over the past 15 years since we started building eLabNext, and so has our platform. We are not just adapting to this evolution—we’re pushing the whole ecosystem further. This step is a bold move in our history, and we are confident it will elevate research in a way that’s never been done before.”

The previous approach of offering three separate tools is no longer sufficient for the modern laboratory environment. Scientists now require a secure, easy-to-use, and centralized platform that allows them to collaborate effortlessly and streamline workflows. This is where the DLP comes in, tackling the problems of siloed data, inefficient research processes, and compliance challenges.

To support this shift, eLabNext has launched a redesigned website featuring simplified navigation and new, dedicated pages explaining the key features of the ELN and LIMS capabilities within the DLP. These work alongside clear and comprehensive explanations of the platform’s tools, functionalities and benefits and an enriched resource section to help users better understand how eLabNext can transform their lab work.

The website is designed to clearly communicate the concept of a Digital Lab Platform and provide valuable information about how it integrates inventory, sample, and experimental data management into one efficient system.

Since its founding in 2010, eLabNext (formerly Bio-ITech) has been at the forefront of developing digital solutions for life science laboratories. Milestones include the launch of eLabInventory and eLabJournal in 2011, strategic alliance with Eppendorf AG in 2015 and the launch of the eLab Marketplace for customizable lab software add-ons in 2020. The latest innovation includes the launch of the new eLabNext Developer platform and an upgraded Sample and Inventory System.

Now, with the unification of its products under the DLP, eLabNext is setting a new standard for lab management systems.

The primary audience for this new platform includes scientists and researchers in biotechnology and academia. Additionally, those working in analytical, diagnostic, clinical, and chemical R&D labs will benefit from the platform’s centralized, secure, and compliant solution that accelerates research outcomes and improves collaboration.

By breaking down the silos between inventory, sample, and experiment management, eLabNext provides the solution to siloed lab operations, collaboration challenges and

inefficient workflows

Visit www.elabnext.com to explore the new platform and learn more about how eLabNext can help accelerate reliable discoveries with a Digital Lab Platform built for modern research needs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13fcd51d-e17c-4f84-83d0-c1bc252919b2