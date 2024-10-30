NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

October 30, 2024

Shell plc (the "Company") announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of the Company as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted on October 28, 2022 under the Shell Share Plan.









PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares vested

Philippa Bounds 28 October 2024 SHEL (LSE) 8404.91

Robertus Mooldijk 28 October 2024 SHELL (AMS) 8378.04

Rachel Solway 28 October 2024 SHEL (LSE) 8404.91

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

