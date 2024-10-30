Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
     
October 30, 2024    
     
Shell plc (the "Company") announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of the Company as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted on October 28, 2022 under the Shell Share Plan.

 

 
     
PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of shares vested 
Philippa Bounds28 October 2024SHEL (LSE)8404.91 
Robertus Mooldijk28 October 2024SHELL (AMS)        8378.04 
Rachel Solway28 October 2024SHEL (LSE)8404.91 
     
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. 
     
     
Julie Keefe    
Deputy Company Secretary       
     
ENQUIRIES    
     
Shell Media Relations    
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550  
     
     
     
     
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70  
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
     
     


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Shell Share Plan.
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume8404.91
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 8404.91
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 28/10/2024
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Robertus
Last Name(s)Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Shell Share Plan.
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume8378.04
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 8378.04
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 28/10/2024
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Rachel
Last Name(s)Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Shell Share Plan.
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume8404.91
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 8404.91
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 28/10/2024
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue