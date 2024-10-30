DiagnaMed Advancing the Medical Potential of Hydrogen

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF), a life sciences company focused on brain health, announces its strategic initiative in advancing therapies that unlock the medical potential of molecular hydrogen for brain health.

Hydrogen is well-known for its industrial use as a pollution-free fuel. The global hydrogen generation market size was estimated at USD 170.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2024 to 20301.

Molecular hydrogen therapy is a growing field and poised for rapid clinical adoption. There are over 2,000 scientific publications on molecular hydrogen’s potential therapeutic effects in over 100 human studies2. Molecular hydrogen has been clinically demonstrated to provide antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects. It can potentially aid in managing chronic diseases by diminishing oxidative stress and the associated inflammatory pathways. The cellular bioavailability of molecular hydrogen is high3 and has the potential for antiaging, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome (i.e. diabetes, obesity), and neurodegenerative disorders (i.e. Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease)4.





Figure #1: Molecular hydrogen as a preventive and therapeutic medical gas

Although molecular hydrogen has a high safety profile, proven antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, known mechanism of action and viable delivery options (i.e. inhalation, infusion, ocular, topical, and oral), its clinical use is limited primarily due to its low hydrogen content and rapid evaporating action in water, resulting in a lower effective concentration and stability6. In addition, hydrogen inhalation and hydrogen-rich water machines are expensive, bulky and complex to use, making it challenging to determine the appropriate dosage for desired clinical outcomes.

According to a published article titled “Molecular hydrogen therapy for neurological diseases: a review of current evidence,” a number of studies have demonstrated the neuroprotective effects of hydrogen therapy in stroke, neurodegenerative diseases, neurotrauma, and global brain injury4. Also, no adverse effects have been reported in the human studies related to the administration of hydrogen therapy and its clinical use as an adjunctive treatment of various neurological diseases is promising5.

Aligned​​ with the Company’s objective of providing therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for brain health, DiagnaMed plans to initially develop and commercialize novel molecular hydrogen therapies specifically tailored for neurological disorders. These therapies will offer different doses, durations, and methods of administration. DiagnaMed intends to partner with companies that have or are exploring ‘white’ hydrogen sources and licensing technologies from academic institutions that enable natural and simulated hydrogen to meet the diverse needs of patients.

“Molecular hydrogen therapy has promising potential for clinical use in various diseases and may fill the gap in providing natural, safe and potentially efficacious solutions for brain health,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of DiagnaMed. “Proposed molecular hydrogen-based products aim to complement our BRAIN AGE® Brain Health AI Platform for improving brain health. I look forward to updating the public on our product developments in unlocking the medical potential of hydrogen and partnering with companies and academic institutions harnessing the promise of natural hydrogen.”

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a life sciences company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies and diagnostics using AI for brain health. DiagnaMed is commercializing BRAIN AGE® Brain Health AI Platform, a world-first consumer brain health and wellness AI solution that estimates brain age and provides a brain health score. In addition, the Company is exploring the medical use of hydrogen for brain health. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

