ESE Entertainment Completes 100% Acquisition of Gaming Production Company, Bombee Americas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE)(OTCQX: ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, is pleased to announce that it has acquired (the “Acquisition”) Bombee Global Entertainment Ltd. (“Bombee Americas”), the North American arm of Bombee Event Production AB, (“Bombee”), a global production company specialized in live production, special effects, broadcast and event management for the gaming sector.

Forming a partnership in April 2024 with Bombee, this acquisition marks a pivotal moment for ESE Entertainment as they expand beyond their roots in gaming to include live events such as traditional sporting events, concerts and broader entertainment sectors.

Recognized as a distinguished company within the video game sector, Bombee boasts a client roster featuring notable names like Microsoft, AMD, Electronic Arts, RedBull, DreamHack, Ubisoft, and more, producing spectacular live events globally. Gaming events globally continue to expand. For example, the 2024 Esports World Cup reached a total prize pool of more than $60 million. This was the largest prize pool ever awarded in the history of esports, shattering the previous record of $45 million set by Gamers8 in 2023.

This acquisition represents a pivotal moment in ESE's growth strategy, as Bombee's expertise in the gaming and traditional media space, coupled with its strong roster of Tier 1 clients, positions ESE to further scale operations across North America and beyond. The company anticipates this as the first step in an acquisition roll-up strategy.

“We’re excited to strengthen our market position with what we see as the first of many strategic acquisitions,” said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment. “The convergence of gaming, music, and sports is opening incredible new opportunities, and this acquisition positions us to lead in delivering unique, immersive experiences across this fast-growing industry.”

“The surge in demand for live, in-person events post-COVID presents an extraordinary moment for growth, and we’re excited to deliver standout experiences with this acquisition,” added Wasiela. “Our plan is to continue a strategic acquisition path, building a global powerhouse in live event production and innovation.”

With this strategic acquisition, ESE Entertainment is poised to deliver innovative experiences that resonate across multiple sectors, setting the stage for continued success, with the goal of further acquisitions and market growth.

About Bombee

Bombee was founded by industry veterans who have been instrumental in the management and growth of festivals like DreamHack, one of the most influential events in the gaming world. Bombee's rich history has allowed us to play a pivotal role in shaping the esports landscape. With seasoned expertise in Live Production, Special FX, Broadcast and Event Management, Bombee creates unforgettable experiences that allow players, game publishers, and fans to thrive. Built on a passion for excellence with an innovative spirit and an unwavering dedication, we will continue to push the boundaries that amplify esports entertainment. | https://bombee.gg

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. |www.esegaming.com

