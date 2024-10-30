Noema Pharma Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase 2b Study with Gemlapodect (NOE-105), a First-In-Class Investigational Therapy for Tourette Syndrome

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma AG, a clinical-stage neuroscience-based company, today announced the first patients have been dosed in a global Phase 2b study evaluating the safety and efficacy of gemlapodect (NOE-105) in Tourette syndrome.

NOE-TTS-201 (NCT06315751) is a Phase 2b, 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that is designed to examine the safety and efficacy of gemlapodect. The trial will enroll 140 patients with Tourette syndrome in multiple centers in the US and Europe. Patients will be treated with up to 15 mg of gemlapodect once daily, or a matching placebo. The primary endpoint is the Yale Global Tic Severity Scale (YGTSS) Total Tic Score.

“Patients with Tourette syndrome carry an incredible burden related to the expression of motor and vocal tics with limited treatment options,” said Ilise Lombardo, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Noema Pharma. “I am happy to announce the progression of the development of gemlapodect in Tourette syndrome with the dosing of the first patients in our Phase 2b trial.”

About Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder in the wider spectrum of tic disorders, consisting of motor and vocal abrupt and brief movement or sound which is preceded by a local or generalized urge/premonitory sensation. TS impacts over a half-million individuals and families in the US alone, as well as millions of individuals worldwide.

About NOE-105/gemlapodect

NOE-105/gemlapodect is a potential first-in-class phosphodiesterase-10A (PDE10A) inhibitor in mid-stage clinical development as a dopamine modulator for Tourette syndrome. NOE-105 has been well-tolerated in studies with healthy volunteers and in patients with Tourette syndrome. NOE-105 has the potential to achieve a more targeted effect by modulating dopamine signaling exclusively in the medium spiny neurons of the striatum in the brain, while limiting off-target effects compared to other dopamine antagonists.

About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma is a clinical-stage biotech company advancing a portfolio of transformative therapeutics utilizing first-in-disease approaches targeting neuroscience-based conditions with high unmet need. Noema has four programs currently in active Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia, seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, Tourette syndrome and vasomotor symptoms plus associated symptoms of menopause with readouts expected in 2025. Noema was founded by leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners and is supported by current investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Invus, Jeito Capital, Polaris Partners and UPMC Enterprises. Learn more at www.noemapharma.com.

