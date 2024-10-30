IQST - iQSTEL to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 31st

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL Inc (OTCQX: IQST), based in Miami, Florida, focused on Telecommunications, Fintech, Cybersecurity and AI Services, today announced that Jose E. Puente, CEO of Reality Border (iQSTEL´s Subsidiary) and Leandro Jose Iglesias, CEO & President of iQSTEL, will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 31st, 2024.

DATE: October 31st

TIME: 11:00 – 11:30 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ASgcyv

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 4th and 5th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent iQSTEL Highlights

Launch of High-Margin AIRWEB AI Solutions

iQSTEL's strategic focus on high-margin products, as shown by the launch of AIRWEB, is central to its growth plan. AIRWEB leverages the latest AI technology, positioning iQSTEL as a competitive player in the $741 billion global contact center market expected by 2030. Partnership Expansion with Cycurion

iQSTEL has partnered with Cycurion to provide cybersecurity solutions, extending its high-tech, high-margin product offerings. This aligns with iQSTEL's strategic growth in diversified technology sectors, including Fintech, AI, and cybersecurity. Engagement with ONAR for Branding Development

iQSTEL has partnered with ONAR, a marketing agency, to enhance its branding and marketing presence. This collaboration strengthens iQSTEL's positioning and brand awareness in high-tech and emerging markets, supporting the launch and visibility of innovations like AIRWEB. Global Presence and Market Reach

iQSTEL continues to expand internationally, now operating in 20 countries. This global reach allows the company to deploy solutions like Cybersecurity and AIRWEB across diverse markets, leveraging its established customer base for broader engagement. $1 Billion Revenue Goal by 2027

iQSTEL has set a goal to achieve $1 billion in revenue by 2027, and the launch of AIRWEB contributes to this vision by providing a scalable, AI-driven solution that enhances customer service while reducing costs, increasing profit potential in high-growth sectors.



These highlights reflect iQSTEL’s dedication to innovation, international growth, financial stability, and strategic partnerships, reinforcing its mission to become a leader in telecommunications, AI, and high-margin technology products

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

About Reality Border:

Reality Border (www.realityborder.com), the AI-Services subsidiary of iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST), specializes in providing AI-driven customer engagement solutions that help businesses scale and personalize their customer interactions. With a focus on simplicity and powerful AI technology, Reality Border enables businesses to achieve growth and operational efficiency with minimal complexity.

Company Website:

www.realityborder.com

Airweb Service Website:

www.airweb.ai

About iQSTEL (Updated Oct. 2024):

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based multinational publicly listed company in the final stages of the path to becoming listed on NASDAQ. With FY2023 revenues of $144 million and a forecasted $290 million in revenue, alongside positive operating income of seven digits for FY-2024, iQSTEL is positioning itself for explosive growth. iQSTEL's mission is to serve basic human needs in today's modern world by making essential tools accessible, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, or identity. The company recognizes that modern human needs such as physiological, safety, relationship, esteem, and self-actualization are marginalized without access to ubiquitous communications, financial freedom, clean, affordable mobility, and information.

iQSTEL has been building a strong business platform with its customers, and by leveraging this trust, the company is now beginning to sell high-tech, high-margin products across its divisions. iQSTEL is strategically positioned to achieve $1 billion in revenue by 2027 through organic growth, acquisitions, and high-margin product expansion.

Telecommunications Services Division (Communications):

Includes VoIP, SMS, International Fiber-Optic, Proprietary Internet of Things (IoT), and a Proprietary Mobile Portability Blockchain Platform.

Includes VoIP, SMS, International Fiber-Optic, Proprietary Internet of Things (IoT), and a Proprietary Mobile Portability Blockchain Platform. Fintech Division (Financial Freedom):

Provides remittance services, top-up services, a MasterCard Debit Card, US bank accounts (no SSN required), and a Mobile App.

Provides remittance services, top-up services, a MasterCard Debit Card, US bank accounts (no SSN required), and a Mobile App. Electric Vehicles (EV) Division (Mobility):

Offers Electric Motorcycles and plans to launch a Mid-Speed Car.

Offers Electric Motorcycles and plans to launch a Mid-Speed Car. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services Division (Information and Content):

Provides AI solutions for unified customer engagement across web and phone channels, along with a white-label platform offering seamless access to services, entertainment, and support in a virtual 3D interface.

Provides AI solutions for unified customer engagement across web and phone channels, along with a white-label platform offering seamless access to services, entertainment, and support in a virtual 3D interface. Cybersecurity Services:

Through a new partnership with Cycurion, iQSTEL will offer advanced cybersecurity solutions, including 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, incident response, vulnerability assessments, and compliance management, providing essential protection to telecommunications clients and beyond.



iQSTEL has completed 11 acquisitions since June 2018 and continues to develop an active pipeline of potential future acquisitions, further expanding its suite of products and services both organically and through mergers and acquisitions.

Company Website

www.iqstel.com

