ASP Isotopes Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 30, 2024

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. NASDAQ: ASPI ("ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes for the production of isotopes for use in multiple industries, is pleased to share that ASP Isotopes will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

ASP Isotopes invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Mann, in real time.

Mr. Mann will make a presentation and subsequently open the floor for questions. Attendees can submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask questions live during the event.

ASP Isotopes will be presenting at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time for 30 minutes.

To attend, register via the link below to confirm attendance and receive updates.

Date: Wednesday, October 30,2024

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Registration link:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1677197&tp_key=0c18189f2b&sti=aspi

For attendees that are not able to join the live event live, an archived webcast will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel.

http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”). The Company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28 for enabling quantum computing; Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, Lithium-7 and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

Contacts

Jason Assad– Investor relations

Email: Jassad@aspisotopes.com

Telephone: 561-709-3043

