Chargel Finishes 2024 On-Site Samplings with Bi-Coastal Events in New York and Southern California

Irvine, Calif, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRVINE, Calif. (October 30, 2024) — Chargel ®, a first-of-its-kind, delicious Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant pre-workout energy before any workout with zero caffeine, today, announced its November competitive event station lineup. Chargel will round out its 2024 sampling events by showcasing its half drink, half snack, all delicious energy source at the TCS NYC Marathon Expo Presented by New Balance , Bike the Coast and the UCLA vs. USC NCAA football matchup.

On Nov. 3, over 50,000 runners will crisscross New York City’s five boroughs to partake in the TCS New York City Marathon. From Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, Chargel will participate in the TCS New York City Marathon Expo Presented by New Balance at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Chargel will be handing out samples at one of the country's largest running expositions, and visitors have a chance to get their hands on Chargel’s signature Gel Drinks and gaze at the Runners' Wall, which features all 50,000+ registered entrants.

Kicking off on Nov. 2, Bike the Coast allows riders and spectators to enjoy the breathtaking oceanfront views along Southern California’s historic Highway 101. The event brings together first-time riders, experienced groups, and everything in between. Chargel will be positioned on course for cyclists to fuel with the on-the-go Gel Drinks as they continue down San Diego’s serene coastline.

UCLA and USC will reignite their iconic rivalry by facing off on Nov. 23 at Pasadena’s famous Rose Bowl Stadium. Chargel is committed to keeping college students fueled with its caffeine-free, on-the-go,Gel Drinks as a proud sponsor of UCLA Athletics. Having provided samples to students at this season’s matchup with Oregon, Chargel welcomes the opportunity to deepen its connection with UCLA’s athletic community and cheer on the Bruins.

“We can’t think of a better way to round out our successful year of samplings and sponsorships, than by conducting sampling stations in both New York and California in November,” said Teruhiro Kawabe, President of Morinaga America, Inc. “These events allow us to foster a real Chargel athletic community, from endurance running to cycling, and even football. We’re delighted to continue our presence at these signature Southern California events while introducing Chargel to a new group in New York City!”

Designed to meet the unique needs of cyclists, runners, weekend warriors and everyone in between, Chargel Gel Drinks are ideal for convenience and fast intake before activity and includes a built-in spout for quick delivery. Chargel features an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, natural flavors, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or flavors. Chargel Gel Drinks are 100% caffeine-free, plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the top nine allergens.

To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email infochargel@morinaga-america.com . For more information, please visit www.chargel.com and follow Chargel on Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook pages.

About Chargel

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch. Available in three great-tasting crushable flavors, White Grape, Apple and Strawberry, Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or flavors. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery.

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

###

Attachment