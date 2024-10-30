NANO Nuclear Energy Closes Full Over-Allotment Option Raising Total Funds of Over $40 Million From Recent Underwritten Follow-On Offering

New York, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear”), a leading vertically integrated advanced nuclear technology company developing proprietary, portable, and clean energy solutions, today announced the October 29, 2024 closing of the sale of an additional 317,646 shares of its common stock at $17.00 per share pursuant to the full exercise of underwriter’s over-allotment option granted in connection with NANO Nuclear’s recent underwritten follow-on public offering which closed on October 25, 2024.

The gross proceeds from this public offering, inclusive of the full over-allotment exercise, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses, were approximately $41.4 million, and net proceeds were approximately $37.7 million.

“The investor demand for this follow-on offering was significant, and we are grateful for the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “With the support of our investors, we are building a dynamic, commercially focused nuclear energy company led by world-class nuclear engineers and scientists as well as esteemed national leaders in military and civilian energy policy, former nuclear regulatory licensing and government energy professionals, all with the goal of developing the best in class, smaller, cheaper and safer advanced portable nuclear microreactors and other nuclear energy technologies and services. We look forward to using these offering proceeds to innovate, grow and drive value for our shareholders and the nuclear energy sector.”

The Benchmark Company, LLC acted as the sole book-running representative for the offering. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as counsel to NANO Nuclear. Lucosky Brookman LLP acted as counsel to The Benchmark Company. Withum Smith+Brown PC are NANO Nuclear’s registered independent auditors.

Registration statements relating to this public offering were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and declared. This registration statement can be obtained by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Please see such registration statement for additional information regarding NANO Nuclear.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across four business lines: (i) cutting edge portable microreactor technology, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation and (iv) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For further information, please contact:

Email: IR@NANONuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:

NANO Nuclear Energy LINKEDIN

NANO Nuclear Energy YOUTUBE

NANO Nuclear Energy TWITTER

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements