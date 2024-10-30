Meritage Homes Announces Entry into the Gulf Coast Markets with Acquisition of the Assets of Elliott Homes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., today announced its entry into the Gulf Coast markets through the acquisition of the assets of Elliott Homes.

Elliott Homes (“Elliott”) is a top five Gulf Coast homebuilder with operations in Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle. With this acquisition, Meritage will acquire over 5,500 lots and expects to commence production operations in existing entry-level communities before the end of the year, with a meaningful contribution from these operations in 2025.

"This acquisition provides us with a respected team and valuable assets positioned in the highly desirable markets in the Gulf Coast," said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. "This is our first acquisition since 2014 and aligns with our spec building strategy of affordable entry-level homes. We are excited to be partnering with founder and CEO Brandon Elliott and the entire Elliott team, as we welcome them into the Meritage family."

“I am proud of the Elliott team for their incredible growth as professionals,” said Brandon Elliott. “We look forward to joining Meritage and leveraging their scale as a top five national builder to bring more affordable quality homes to the Gulf Coast markets and most importantly, add value for the homebuyer.”

Builder Advisor Group served as the exclusive financial advisor for Elliott Homes.

About Meritage Homes Corporation:

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage has delivered over 190,000 homes in its 38-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include management's projected start of production operations in the Gulf Coast and the contribution of such operations in 2025.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: increases in interest rates or decreases in mortgage availability, and the cost and use of rate locks and buy-downs; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; cancellation rates; supply chain and labor constraints; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; legislation related to tariffs; impairments of our real estate inventory; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our exposure to counterparty risk with respect to our capped calls; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations; liabilities or restrictions resulting from regulations applicable to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic, and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Form 10-Q for subsequent quarters under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.