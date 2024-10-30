Bybit to Host Exclusive Forum: Bridging Islamic Finance and Cryptocurrency

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce an exclusive forum dedicated to exploring the intersection of Islamic finance and cryptocurrency. This event will take place on November 18, 2024, at 6 PM Dubai at Bybit’s Dubai office.

The educational forum will feature esteemed speakers, including Dr. Muhammad Yusuf Abu Jazr (Abu Ubaidah), PhD in Comparative Jurisprudence, former member of the Iftaa' Council, and founding director of the Crypto Halal Office, Dr. Mohammad Mahdy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Exaado and more. These renowned experts will share their insights on the principles of Islamic finance and the potential of cryptocurrency to align with Shariah principles.

Bybit's launch of its Islamic Account represents a significant development in the intersection of cryptocurrency and Islamic finance, effectively bridging innovation with adherence to Sharia principles. This initiative not only caters to the growing demand for Sharia-compliant trading options among Muslim investors but also aligns with the broader trends in the digital future of Islamic finance.

The forum aims to educate and engage the community about Bybit’s Shariah-compliant trading products, highlighting the platform’s commitment to providing inclusive and ethical financial solutions.

Key Highlights of the Forum:

In-depth discussion on the principles of Islamic finance and ethical investing

Presentation on Bybit’s Islamic Account, including its features, benefits, and unique selling points

Live product demonstration to showcase the user-friendly interface and seamless trading experience

Engaging Q&A session to address questions and concerns from attendees

Bybit's Islamic Account offers a comprehensive suite of Shariah-compliant trading products, providing Muslim traders with an inclusive platform to engage in the digital asset market. Developed in consultation with ZICO Shariah Advisory Services Sdn. Bhd. (ZICO Shariah) and CryptoHalal to ensure compliance with the Shariah principles, the account ensures that all products strictly adhere to Islamic finance principles.

To RSVP, users can visit: https://lu.ma/fci5yk52

