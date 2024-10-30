ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results; Continues Trend of Net Interest Margin Expansion and Revenue Growth

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today reported net income of $582 thousand, or $0.08 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net income of $158 thousand or $0.02 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Key Quarterly Financial Data2024 Highlights
Performance Metrics3Q242Q243Q23 
• The Cost of Funds for the three months ended September 30, 2024, improved to 3.02% from 3.17% in the prior linked quarter.

• For 3 months ended September 30, 2024, the Company’s net interest margin increased to 2.30% compared to 2.21% for the 3 months ended June 30, 2024.

• The Company repurchased $2million of its sub-debt during the quarter, resulting in a gain on extinguishment.

• The Company has replaced $56 million of higher-costing wholesale funding with lower cost organic deposits over the nine-months in 2024.

• Total Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, totaled $8.6 million increasing for an eighth consecutive quarter.
Return on average assets (%)0.360.100.09 
Return on average equity (%)4.981.371.17 
Return on average tangible equity (%)5.041.381.18 
Net interest margin (%)2.302.212.67 
     
Income Statement (a)3Q242Q243Q23 
Net interest income$       3,567 $       3,447 $        3,977 
Non-interest income$          609 $          329 $           256 
Net income $          582 $          158 $           133 
Earnings per diluted common share$         0.08 $         0.02 $          0.02 
     
Balance Sheet (a)3Q242Q243Q23 
Average total loans $   566,031 $   565,363$     555,919 
Average total deposits $   512,119 $   510,050$     487,816 
Book value per share $         6.85  $         6.74 $           6.79 
Tangible book value per share $         6.77  $         6.65 $           6.71 
 
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts
 

Phil Guarnieri, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of ES Bancshares, said, “We are pleased to report solid progress this quarter, reflecting our commitment to enhancing the earnings profile of the organization and maintaining disciplined expense management. Despite a challenging and competitive landscape, the Company’s net interest margin increased by nine basis points for the second straight quarter. The Company’s balance sheet and capital position remain robust, and through the open market, we’ve partially paid down our subordinated debt, which will positively impact the margin going forward.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

September 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2024, total assets were $633.2 million, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 0.9%, as compared to total assets of $638.7 million on December 31, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to a slightly smaller loan portfolio.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans totaled $560.0 million, a decrease of 0.7% from December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.90%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $5.1 million or 0.81% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024, increasing from $1.4 million or 0.22% of total assets at December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.91%, as of September 30, 2024, and 0.22% for December 31, 2023. The increase from December 31, 2023, was primarily due to one Commercial Real Estate loan and one 1-4 family investor loan being placed on non-accrual status. Both loans are deemed to be well collateralized and in total amount to $4.0 million.

Total liabilities decreased $6.8 million to $586.1 at September 30, 2024 from $592.9 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to repayments of brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan (FHLB) borrowings partially offset by growth in core deposits. The growth in deposits was driven by an increase in interest-bearing, non-maturity deposit accounts.

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 9.18%, 13.67%, 13.67% and 14.92%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." During the third quarter 2024 the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. Book value per common share was $6.85 at September 30, 2024 compared to $6.83 at December 31, 2023. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $6.77 at September 30, 2024 compared to $6.74 at December 31, 2023.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024, vs. June 30, 2024

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company net income totaled $582 thousand compared to a net income of $158 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The improvement can be attributed to an expanded margin and increased non-interest income quarter over quarter.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased $120 thousand, to $3.6 million from $3.4 million at three months ended June 30, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin widened by nine basis points to 2.30% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 2.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in margin can be attributed to a reduction in the Company’s average cost for its Interest-bearing liabilities.

There was a reversal for credit losses of $38 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a $9 thousand provision for credit losses taken for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-interest income increased $280 thousand, to $609 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared with non-interest income of $329 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The majority of the increase can be attributed to a $245 thousand gain on extinguishment of the Company’s subordinated debt.

Non-interest expenses totaled $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The largest fluctuations quarter over quarter pertain to a 31% reduction in Professional fees, which decreased $70 thousand to a more normalized level during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income totaled $637 thousand in comparison to $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease can mainly be attributed to higher costs paid on deposits which increased $5.0 million.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, decreased 18% or $2.2 million, to $10.2 million from $12.4 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to increased interest expense for deposits, partially offset by increased interest income earned on the loan portfolio.

Provision for credit losses totaled $10 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a $103 thousand provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with noninterest income of $758 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase can be attributed to the gain recorded on extinguishment of sub-debt which is partially offset by a decrease in gains recorded from loan sales period over period.

Operating expenses totaled $10.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $11.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, or a decrease of 8.1%. The decrease in non-interest expense can be attributed to initiatives taking effect from the cost-cutting program launched in 2024.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825


ES Bancshares, Inc. 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition 
(in thousands) 
  September 30,December 31, September 30, 
2024 2023 2023  
    September 30,December 31, September 30, 
2024 2023 2023  
Assets 
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents$25,436 32,728  29,439  
Securities, net 22,595 15,220  15,143  
Loans receivable, net:      
     Real estate mortgage loans 545,445 551,250  543,870  
     Commercial and Lines of Credit 14,729 12,823  13,950  
     Home Equity and Consumer Loans709 700  704  
     Deferred costs 4,210 4,233  4,362  
     Allowance for Loan Credit Losses(5,100)(5,086) (5,028) 
          Total loans receivable, net 559,993 563,920  557,858  
Accrued interest receivable 2,670 2,625  2,533  
Investment in restricted stock, at cost 4,342 5,191  5,782  
Goodwill 581 581  581  
Bank premises and equipment, net 5,050 5,600  5,608  
Repossessed assets - -  164  
Right of use lease assets 6,109 6,415  6,625  
Bank Owned Life Insurance 5,450 5,341  5,305  
Other Assets 1,014 1,129  1,278  
     Total Assets$633,240 638,750  630,316  
       
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity      
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits 97,867 107,849  125,562  
Interest-Bearing Deposits 389,340 329,695  302,509  
Brokered Deposits 20,773 56,581  42,873  
     Total Deposits 507,980 494,125  470,944  
Bond Issue, net of costs 11,780 13,708  13,701  
Borrowed Money 50,267 70,805  83,980  
Lease Liability 6,382 6,672  6,877  
Other Liabilities 9,710 7,578  9,208  
     Total Liabilities 586,119 592,888  584,710  
Stockholders' equity 47,121 45,862  45,606  
     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$633,240 638,750  630,316  
   

        

 ES Bancshares, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Income
 (in thousands)
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2024		September 30,
2023
 |--------------(unaudited)--------------| |----(unaudited)----|
Interest income       
Loans$7,315 $7,345 $6,716 $21,868$19,284
Securities 218  121  111  454 336
Other interest-earning assets 428  561  319  1,252 1,140
     Total Interest Income 7,961  8,027  7,146  23,574 20,760
Interest expense       
Deposits 3,674  3,837  2,459  11,096 6,107
Borrowings 720  743  710  2,261 2,220
     Total Interest Expense 4,394  4,580  3,169  13,357 8,327
          Net Interest Income 3,567  3,447  3,977  10,217 12,433
(Rev)Prov for Credit Losses (38) 9  86  10 103
     Net Interest Income after (Rev)Prov for Credit Losses 3,605  3,438  3,891  10,207 12,330
Non-interest income       
Service charges and fees 264  200  205  636 508
Gain on loan sales -  -  12  1 138
Gain on extinguishment of Sub-debt 245  -  -  245 -
Other 100  129  39  271 112
     Total non-interest income 609  329  256  1,153 758
Non-interest expenses       
Compensation and benefits 1,719  1,728  1,856  5,168 5,664
Occupancy and equipment 618  605  729  1,891 2,010
Data processing service fees 315  317  397  958 1,039
Professional fees 155  225  315  561 747
FDIC & NYS Banking Assessments 100  99  71  296 183
Advertising 84  85  107  244 305
Insurance 55  46  54  151 140
Other 365  401  446  1,103 1,198
     Total non-interest expense 3,411  3,506  3,975  10,372 11,286
          Income prior to tax expense 803  261  172  988 1,802
Income taxes 221  103  39  351 414
          Net Income$582 $158 $133 $637$1,388
        


          
 ES Bancshares, Inc.
 Average Balance Sheet Data
 For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
 September 30, 2024June 30, 2024September 30, 2023
 Avg BalInterestAverageAvg BalInterestAverageAvg BalInterestAverage
 RollingRollingRollingRollingRollingRolling
Assets 3 Mos. 3 Mos.Yield/Cost 3 Mos. 3 Mos.Yield/Cost 3 Mos. 3 Mos.Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:         
    Loans receivable$566,031$7,3155.17%$565,363$7,3455.20%$555,919$6,7164.83%
    Investment securities 22,480 2183.87% 15,513 1213.13% 16,151 1112.75%
    Other interest-earning assets 31,656 4285.29% 41,652 5615.33% 24,532 3195.12%
       Total interest-earning assets 620,167 7,9615.13% 622,528 8,0275.16% 596,602 7,1464.79%
Non-interest earning assets 17,919   16,398   17,371  
       Total assets$638,086  $638,926  $613,973  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
    Interest-bearing checking$33,512$550.65%$36,692$710.77%$29,162$280.38%
    Savings accounts 200,248 1,7283.42% 175,686 1,6293.72% 121,849 5361.75%
    Certificates of deposit 173,577 1,8914.32% 194,806 2,1374.40% 212,094 1,8953.54%
       Total interest-bearing deposits 407,337 3,6743.58% 407,184 3,8373.78% 363,105 2,4592.69%
    Borrowings 52,984 5193.89% 55,510 5223.77% 51,557 4883.76%
    Subordinated debenture 12,388 2016.44% 13,726 2216.46% 13,695 2226.41%
       Total interest-bearing liabilities 472,709 4,3943.69% 476,420 4,5803.86% 428,357 3,1692.93%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 104,782   102,866   124,711  
Other liabilities 13,842   13,429   15,348  
       Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 118,624   116,295   140,059  
Stockholders' equity 46,753   46,211   45,557  
       Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$638,086  $638,926  $613,973  
Net interest income $3,567  $3,447  $3,977 
Average interest rate spread  1.45%  1.30%  1.86%
Net interest margin  2.30%  2.21%  2.67%
          
          


        
Five Quarter
Performance Ratio Highlights		Three Months Ended
September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		March 31,
2024		December 31,
2023		September 30,
2023		 
Performance Ratios (%) - annualized      
 Return(loss) on Average Assets 0.36 0.10  (0.07) 0.05 0.09 
 Return(loss) on Average Equity 4.98 1.37  (0.90) 0.73 1.17 
 Return(loss) on Average Tangible Equity 5.04 1.38  (0.91) 0.74 1.18 
 Efficiency Ratio 81.70 92.86 101.08  99.31 93.89 
Yields / Costs (%)      
 Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets 5.13 5.16 5.03  4.92 4.79 
 Average Cost - Interest-bearing Liabilities 3.69 3.86 3.82  3.55 2.93 
 Net Interest Margin 2.30 2.21 2.12  2.28 2.67 
Capital Ratios (%)      
 Equity / Assets 7.44 7.12 7.34  7.18 7.24 
 Tangible Equity / Assets 7.36 7.03 7.26  7.09 7.15 
 Tier I leverage ratio (a) 9.18 9.30 9.52  9.45 9.54 
 Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a) 13.67 13.81 13.63  13.60 13.47 
 Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a) 13.67 13.81 13.63  13.60 13.47 
 Total Risk-based capital ratio (a) 14.92 15.06 14.88  14.85 14.63 
Stock Valuation      
 Book Value$6.85$6.74$6.75 $6.83$6.79 
 Tangible Book Value$6.77$6.65$6.67 $6.74$6.71 
 Shares Outstanding (b) 6,878 6,884 6,834  6,714 6,714 
Asset Quality (%)      
 ACL / Total Loans 0.90 0.90 0.89  0.89 0.89 
 Non Performing Loans / Total Loans 0.91 0.22 0.24  0.22 0.25 
 Non Performing Assets / Total Assets 0.81 0.19 0.21  0.22 0.25 
        
 (a) Ratios at Bank level             (b) Shares information presented in thousands    
        