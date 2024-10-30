LED Lighting, EV Charging Solutions and Maintenance Solutions Provider Orion Energy Systems Hosts Q2 Call Wed., Nov. 6th at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, and maintenance services, hosts conference call and webcast to review its fiscal 2025 second quarter (Q2’25) results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion will release results prior to the market’s opening that day.

Webcast / Call Details Date / Time: Wednesday, November 6th at 10:00 a.m. ET Live Call Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI054a64dc45d6458ab467426c0ad695bb Live call participants must pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in information. Simply re-register if you lose the dial-in or PIN #. Webcast / Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ggbzb2uw/



About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.



Engage with Us

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @OESX_IR