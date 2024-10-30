Biomerica Announces Direct-to-Consumer Availability of inFoods® IBS Test, Targeting Relief for Bloating and Gastrointestinal Pain

Patients experiencing bloating and gastrointestinal discomfort can now order inFoods ® IBS directly from www.infoodsIBS.com without needing to visit a doctor’s office

With a simple, at-home finger-prick blood sample, patients can receive a personalized test result identifying potential IBS trigger foods

The inFoods® IBS test empowers patients with actionable results to reduce bloating and gastrointestinal pain



IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), a leading global provider of advanced medical diagnostics, is excited to announce a major enhancement to its inFoods® IBS platform. US consumers can now seamlessly order the inFoods® IBS test directly from infoodsibs.com and consequently collect a sample in the comfort of their home. As part of this ordering process, a licensed physician remotely authorizes the test, ensuring professional medical oversight, without the need for visiting a doctor’s office.

A New Era in IBS Treatment with At-Home Convenience.

The InFoods IBS test provides a breakthrough tool for individuals with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) who seek to manage symptoms such as bloating and gastrointestinal pain. The inFoods® IBS test offers a personalized and non-invasive solution, helping patients to manage their condition naturally by identifying foods that may trigger their symptoms. Now, patients can access the inFoods IBS test from the comfort of their home with physician oversight, offering a more convenient pathway to health management helping IBS patients to regain control of their life.

The inFoods® IBS test is a groundbreaking advancement in the personalized treatment of IBS. Unlike IBS treatments that rely on medications to reduce symptoms, inFoods® IBS identifies specific foods that may trigger the patient´s symptoms allowing for tailored dietary changes that can reduce both bloating and gastrointestinal pain, encouraging patients to manage their condition naturally by avoiding the problematic foods identified by the inFoods IBS test. The test uses a patented technology to detect personal food sensitivities, helping patients achieve significant symptom relief by removing those trigger foods from their diet.

A recent double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical study—conducted at prestigious institutions including Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital), the University of Michigan, and Houston Methodist Hospital—demonstrated that the inFoods® IBS test significantly improved key IBS symptoms, such as Abdominal Pain Intensity (API) and bloating. Patients in the treatment group experienced significant symptom improvements but without the side effects commonly associated with drug therapies.

IBS: A Widespread Condition with High Economic Impact.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome affects 1 in 20 Americans, according to the American College of Gastroenterology, contributing to an estimated $10 billion in annual direct medical costs. Despite the high prevalence and economic burden, many individuals still struggle to find effective treatments due to the complex nature of the disorder.

Biomerica’s InFoods® IBS platform offers new hope for millions of IBS sufferers by providing a tailored approach to treatment that addresses the root causes of their symptoms. To learn more or to seamlessly order the test with physician oversight, visit inFoodsIBS.com.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

About inFoods®

The inFoods IBS test is designed to assess a patient’s above normal immunoreactivity to specific foods utilizing a simple finger-stick blood sample. Instead of difficult to manage broad dietary restrictions, physicians can now use the inFoods IBS information to make targeted, patient-specific recommendations about trigger foods that, when removed from the diet, may alleviate IBS symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. The inFoods IBS test and clinical outcomes were studied at several prominent centers including Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc. - a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, and the University of Michigan. The clinical results for improvement in the Abdominal Pain Intensity (API) responder endpoint of >30% reduction in pain, for IBS patients in the treatment diet arm was greater than patients in the placebo diet arm (p-value of 0.0246). The improvement for patients in the treatment arm versus the placebo arm is considered clinically significant and for certain endpoints is similar and, in some cases, better than the current drugs in the market. Further information about Biomerica’s patented inFoods® Technology Platform can be found at www.biomerica.com

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the Company’s current and future sales, efficacy of the Company’s products and tests, , uniqueness of the Company’s products, accuracy of the Company’s tests and products, future use of the Company's products by physicians to treat their patients. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results, in the future, including, without limitation: earnings and other financial results; results of studies testing the efficacy of the Company’s inFoods tests and other products; regulatory approvals necessary prior to commercialization of the Company’s products; availability of the Company’s test kits and other products; capacity, shipping logistics, resource and other constraints on our suppliers; dependence on our third party manufacturers; dependence on international shipping carriers; governmental import/export regulations; demand for our various tests and other products; competition from other similar products and from competitors that have significantly more financial and other resources available to them; governmental virus control regulations that make it difficult or impossible for the company to maintain current operations; regulatory compliance and oversite, and the Company’s ability to obtain patent protection on any aspects of its diagnostic or therapeutic technologies. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Additionally, potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company's operating results due to its business model and expansion plans, downturns in international and or national economies, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the competitive environment in which the Company will be competing, and the Company's dependence on strategic relationships. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Corporate Contact:

Zack Irani

949-645-2111

investors@biomerica.com

Source: Biomerica, Inc.