CytoDyn Appoints Dr. Melissa Palmer, M.D., as Lead Consultant in Hepatology; Announces Follow-Up Inflammation Studies with SMC Laboratories

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that Dr. Melissa Palmer, M.D., has been engaged as Lead Consultant in Hepatology. In this role, Dr. Palmer will drive the Company’s strategy for research and development in Hepatology, leveraging her expertise to further CytoDyn’s clinical evaluation of leronlimab in treating liver conditions, including MASH and liver fibrosis. This engagement follows the recent breakthroughs with SMC Laboratories (“SMC”).

In addition, the Company announced that following promising initial results from its preclinical study with SMC, it has commissioned the lab to conduct two follow-up studies to confirm and extend the observation of fibrosis reversal observed in the study concluded in September 2024. Both follow-up studies are underway, with results expected in early 2025.

An internationally renowned hepatologist, Dr. Palmer brings more than three decades of deep research experience to the CytoDyn team. She has held leadership positions at several biotech and pharmaceutical companies, including serving as Chief Medical Officer of Gannex/Ascletis and Head of Liver Disease at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. She has also worked as a hepatology consultant with over 60 biotech and pharmaceutical companies since 1991 and previously served as interim Chief Medical Officer of CytoDyn.

In addition to consulting, Dr. Palmer has been the primary investigator for numerous clinical trials in MASH and other liver diseases. Her work has been published in over 100 publications, abstracts, manuscripts, books and book chapters, including several guidelines she co-authored with colleagues from the FDA and EMA concerning drug-induced liver injury among patients in clinical trials evaluating potential drugs to treat MASH and other liver diseases. She also maintained a solo medical practice treating patients with liver disease for over 20 years.

Dr. Palmer will work with the CytoDyn team to oversee the two follow-up studies with SMC. These studies will again compare leronlimab alone and in combination with other therapies, including both resmetirom, the only approved treatment for MASH, and a GLP-1 agonist in an increased number of mice evaluated in both a proprietary STAM model of MASH which includes T2DM (previously studied), as well as a second model of liver fibrosis driven by CCL4 toxicity that is independent of fat deposition.

“As we continue to capitalize on our momentum and push forward the path of scientific discovery here at CytoDyn, we are pleased to welcome Dr. Palmer to the team,” said Dr. Jacob Lalezari, CEO. “Dr. Palmer’s robust research and consulting background, and past familiarity with CytoDyn, will provide the tailored expertise we need to maximize opportunities to pursue breakthroughs in new treatment paths for MASH and liver fibrosis.”

Dr. Palmer added, “This is an exciting time in liver health research, as scientific innovation paves the way for improved treatments for conditions like MASH and liver fibrosis. I look forward to collaborating with the CytoDyn team to advance clinical evaluations of leronlimab, including the studies in motion, and explore new treatments that have the potential to truly transform patient outcomes.”

Dr. Palmer trained in Hepatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, where she also received her M.D. degree. She also holds a B.S. from Columbia University and is a Fellow of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of leronlimab, an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to bind to C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5), a protein on the surface of certain immune system cells that is believed to play a role in numerous disease processes. Leronlimab is being studied for oncology and inflammation, as well as other potential indications, including but not limited to HIV and MASH.

About SMC Laboratories

SMC Laboratories, Inc. is a CRO, with a focus on conducting the non-clinical research necessary for the drug development process. As a global consulting company that designs studies according to customer requests, it supports cutting-edge non-clinical pharmacological studies. The company owns a variety of mouse models for inflammation and fibrosis in various organs, centered on the innovative STAM™ mouse' animal model of liver cancer derived from MASLD (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease). This patented mouse model was developed by SMC Laboratories as a worldwide-first model based on MASLD. We offer non-clinical pharmacological studies using the model mouse. Please check the company's website for further details.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, including the section captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and in Item 1A. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

