Markforged Sets Reporting Date for Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG), the company strengthening manufacturing resiliency by enabling industrial production at the point of need, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the market closes on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

In light of the pending merger transaction with Nano Dimension Ltd. announced on September 25, 2024, and as is customary during the pendency of such transactions, Markforged will not host an earnings conference call and will not provide forward-looking guidance.

