Itron Unveils Its CityEdge Portfolio to Address Modern City Challenges

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is unveiling its CityEdge portfolio, which brings together IoT technologies to solve real-city challenges today, while preparing cities for the future. With CityEdge, Itron is rebranding its proven smart city and smart lighting solutions and providing an open, flexible platform upon which cities can build. CityEdge addresses challenges and opportunities in five fundamental areas within the city and municipal space: smart lighting; traffic and highways; environment and sustainability; public safety; and energy, water and utilities. Itron will showcase the CityEdge portfolio at the upcoming Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, from Nov. 5-7, 2024.

With more than 4 million lights under management globally, Itron has seen that smart street lighting continues to play a crucial role in enhancing a city’s quality of life by providing its citizens with visibility and safety at night. Modern cities must also navigate a plethora of complex challenges beyond smart street lighting such as climate disruption, aging infrastructure and public safety. ThoughtLab, a global leader that specializes in examining the impact of technology on cities and industries, conducted a study across 250 cities in 2024 to identify their top challenges. The number one challenge was climate change, followed by public health, affordable housing, crime and public safety, pollution and aging infrastructure. The Itron CityEdge portfolio is designed to help cities address multiple challenges in five key areas:

Smart Lighting: Measure energy consumption, schedule or adjust streetlight dimming in real-time, calculate carbon savings from LED lighting, enable adaptive lighting based on real-time conditions and receive notifications of faulty lights. Traffic and Highways: Continuously monitor road conditions and pedestrian and bicycle activity to enhance public safety. Enable sewer and gulley cleaning monitoring to alert the city of blockages and prevent floods. Public Safety: Monitor and detect safety-related events, such as traffic incidents, damaged utility poles and excessive noise, through Itron’s real-time asset monitoring system. Use flood sensors for real-time alerts for flood risks. Use sensors to identify and alert for gas leaks. Environment and Sustainability: Track and report emissions in real-time, reduce environmental impact with waste-management solutions, monitor air quality, track temperature fluctuations and conserve water with Itron’s smart irrigation system. Energy, Water and Utility: Establish the technological foundation for integrating smart energy and water endpoints, electric vehicles and other distributed energy resources.



“No two cities are the same. Each city faces unique challenges, whether related to climate disruption, aging infrastructure, data security, pollution, affordable housing or budget constraints. That’s why we are excited to unveil our CityEdge portfolio to address a wide array of these challenges,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “Building on our extensive experience collaborating with cities and utilities worldwide—from New Zealand to Spain to North America—we look forward to helping cities overcome their current and future challenges.”

“Since 2022, the City of Fuengirola has worked together with Itron to accelerate urban innovation and improve the livelihoods of our citizens in Southern Spain. By leveraging Itron’s intelligent street lighting, noise detection and smart traffic monitoring solutions, we have significantly enhanced the safety of our city for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. Nearly two years later, Itron’s portfolio has enabled us to create a more efficient, comfortable and sustainable environment for our citizens,” said Ana Maria Mula, mayor of the City of Fuengirola in Spain.

By deploying CityEdge, cities can monitor and control sensors, meters and other devices in the field on one unified platform—with nearly unlimited use cases. In combination with multi-transport networking, intelligent connectivity and purpose-built applications, the solution portfolio enables greater cost effectiveness, streamlined collaboration across departments, operational efficiency, accurate reporting and improved business outcomes.

The solutions within CityEdge build on Itron’s proven scale with more than 270 million IoT endpoints deployed globally to over 8,000 customers in more than 100 countries. The portfolio takes the capabilities of devices and networks to the next level by collecting strategic data, unlocking actionable insights for improved decision-making and quicker response.

“Itron is an industry leader, but we also know that no single vendor can solve every challenge. So, we operate under a set of open framework principles and encourage a growing ecosystem of third-party device and application developers to deliver solutions via the CityEdge portfolio,” added Marcolini.

To learn more about the CityEdge portfolio and experience demonstrations in public safety, traffic monitoring, sustainability, smart lighting, and energy and water management, visit Itron in booth B61 in Hall 3 at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 5-7, 2024. Additionally, details can be found on the CityEdge webpage.

