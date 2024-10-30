Hepsiburada and Jumia Join Forces to Unlock Broader Product Selection for North African Consumers

ISTANBUL, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS) and Jumia (NYSE: JMIA), today announced that the companies have entered into a commercial partnership whereby Hepsiburada will list its private label products and a portion of its retail assortment, together with a selection of other curated Turkish brands, on Jumia.

Headquartered in Istanbul, Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye. Through this partnership, the two companies will leverage their respective strengths to provide a seamless and improved shopping experience for Jumia`s consumers. The collaboration lays the groundwork for broader engagement across key African markets where Jumia operates.

“We are excited to partner with Hepsiburada, the most recommended e-commerce platform in Türkiye, to expand product offerings to our consumers. This partnership will leverage Jumia's extensive reach in North Africa and Hepsiburada's established presence in Türkiye, providing consumers with access to a wider range of authentic and high-quality Turkish products. Our collaboration with Hepsiburada is built on flexibility and strengthening Jumia’s value proposition," said Francis Dufay, CEO, Jumia Group.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jumia to bring a broader array of high-quality Turkish products to consumers in North Africa. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to expanding Hepsiburada's global footprint and enhancing the shopping experience for customers in new markets. By leveraging our strengths and combining our expertise, we aim to facilitate cross-border trade and provide seamless access to diverse product offerings for North African consumers and other African consumers in the near future,” said Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin, CEO, Hepsiburada.

Forward-Looking Statements (Hepsiburada)

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and encompasses all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and include but are not limited to statements regarding Hepsiburada’s strategic partnerships. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this press release contain forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. However, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors and circumstances that may cause Hepsiburada’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, negative global economic conditions, potential negative developments resulting from epidemics or natural disasters, other negative developments in Hepsiburada’s business or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. For a discussion of additional factors that may affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements, see our 2023 annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F on April 30, 2024 (Commission File Number: 001-40553), and in particular the “Risk Factors” section, as well as the other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC by Hepsiburada from time to time. Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC at www.sec.gov, or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at https://investors.hepsiburada.com. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Hepsiburada’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to Hepsiburada, and Hepsiburada and its authorized representatives assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Forward Looking Statements (Jumia)

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry dynamics, business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements represent our opinions, expectations, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates”, “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, the risks described under Item 3. “Key Information—D. Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2023. Moreover, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we nor our advisors nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Neither we nor our advisors undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as may be required by law. You should read this release with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances may be materially different from what we expect.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, connecting over 63 million members with approximately 230 million stock keeping units across over 30 product categories. Hepsiburada provides goods and services through its hybrid model combining first-party direct sales (1P model) and a third-party marketplace (3P model) with over 101 thousand merchants.

With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada acts as a reliable, innovative and purpose-led companion in consumers' daily lives. Hepsiburada's e-commerce platform provides a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including: last-mile delivery and fulfilment services, advertising services, on-demand grocery delivery services, and payment solutions offered through Hepsipay, Hepsiburada's payment companion and BNPL solutions provider. HepsiGlobal offers a selection from international merchants through its inbound arm while outbound operations aim to enable merchants in Türkiye to make cross-border sales.

Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-led, leveraging its digital capabilities to develop the role of women in the Turkish economy. Hepsiburada started the 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme in 2017, which has supported over 50.5 thousand female entrepreneurs throughout Türkiye to reach millions of customers with their products.

About Jumia

Jumia believes that technology has the potential to transform everyday life in Africa for the better. Jumia was built to help consumers access millions of goods and services conveniently and at the best prices while opening up a new way for sellers to reach consumers and grow their businesses.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2019, Jumia is a leading e-commerce company in Africa, operating in 11 countries. The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, a logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and a payment service, JumiaPay, which offers a safe and easy solution to facilitate online payment transactions. The company offers goods across a broad range of categories, such as phones and electronics, home appliances, fast-moving consumer goods, fashion and beauty.

