Upwave Announces Addition of Dan Robbins to its Advisory Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwave , the leading analytics platform for brand advertising, today announces the appointment of Dan Robbins to its Advisory Program. Robbins, formerly the Vice President of Business Marketing & Partner Solutions at Roku, brings a wealth of experience in media, marketing, and technology that will support Upwave’s continued growth and innovation in the brand measurement space.

While at Roku, Robbins led efforts in developing marketing, analytics, and branded content strategies that helped define the company’s leadership in the streaming industry. His deep knowledge of cross-platform advertising and data-driven insights aligns perfectly with Upwave’s mission to optimize brand lift through cutting-edge analytics. Robbins’ expertise will be instrumental in advancing Upwave’s capabilities and offerings to its clients across the dynamic advertising ecosystem.

In addition to his successful career at Roku, Robbins is a respected advisor and investor, serving on the boards of The Ad Council and the Modern Marketing Association. He also shares his knowledge as an Adjunct Professor at Cornell University, where he taught advertising economics. Robbins has received numerous industry accolades, including PRWeek Marketer of the Year, recognition as a Business Insider Streaming Power Player, and being named one of Broadcasting & Cable’s 40 Under 40.

“Dan’s extensive experience in ad measurement, and innovative mindset, will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our platform to serve the evolving needs of brands, agencies, and media partners. We’re thrilled to welcome him to our Advisory Program, where he joins a distinguished group of industry leaders helping Upwave bring science to top-of-funnel,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of Upwave.

“It’s an honor to join Upwave’s Advisory Program and collaborate with such a forward-thinking company,” said Robbins. “Upwave’s focus on revolutionizing cross-channel measurement presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to the future of brand analytics.”

Robbins joins an esteemed group of notable members of the advisor program and Upwave investors, including Josh Chasin (VideoAmp), Dan Beltramo (Vizu), Pierre Bouvard (Westwood One), Jonah Goodhart (Moat, Mobian), Auren Hoffman (LiveRamp, Safegraph), Bob Ivins (TVSquared, Telly), Harmon Lyons (IAS, TransUnion), George Musi (Horizon, IPG), Eric Roza (Datalogix), Marcy Simon (Agent of Change), and Scott Symonds (The Trade Desk, AKQA).

About Upwave

Upwave is the Analytics Platform for Brand Advertising. As the only company entirely focused on measuring and optimizing brand lift driven by advertising, Upwave is trusted by the world’s leading advertisers, agencies, and media partners for its robust, AI-driven SaaS platform. Upwave provides real-time, top-of-funnel measurement for CTV, Digital, Retail Media, Social, Streaming Audio, Linear, and Addressable. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com .

