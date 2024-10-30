New Research from Yieldmo Shows 62% of Ad Industry Execs Already Comfortable Bringing AI Into Creative Process, But Require More Instruction

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yieldmo, a leading advertising platform helping brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, released new research in partnership with Ascendant Network, identifying how executives from leading agencies and brand advertisers apply AI for creative generation and campaign optimization.

The research, which leveraged executive interviews and desk research, provides critical insights into the levels of comfort displayed by marketers when using AI for various tasks related to the creative process. Notably, nearly two-thirds (62%) of the interviewed executives felt comfortable allowing AI to test a limited number of pre-approved creative assets and optimize for creative and media performance.

Unsurprisingly, given their role as brand stewards, marketers still stress the need for human oversight. The need for human oversight and involvement remains paramount, as none of the executives were willing to let AI achieve proactive autonomy and carry out these functions in real-time - echoing a need to ensure creative and control are still in the mix.

According to those surveyed, 72% felt knowledgeable about the latest AI advancements and the opportunities the technology can provide. Yieldmo is committed to further elevating this knowledge across the industry, developing a framework that introduces Six Steps Optimal Steps for Creative Generation and Performance Optimization, which include:



Upskill your personal AI knowledge - walk the walk

Identify near-term creative use cases and apply AI to specific marketing needs

Set goals for increased output and efficiency to make it easier to demonstrate progress

Benchmark AI creative against non-AI creative, focusing on metrics like time spent developing creative, staffing or resourcing needed to produce the creative, the performance of the creative, and the ROI.

Bridge brand safety concerns and keep a human in the loop to establish guardrails from the start

Make internal education a top priority with frequent team-building events and leadership committees.

The research suggests that agency and brand advertising executives see the most potential for generative AI to increase efficiency, speed up time-to-market, automate creative testing, and personalize experience at scale. These features have real-time benefits, including lowered costs, improved creative ideation, and better optimization across campaign performance.

“The media landscape has become fundamentally altered as the rise of machine learning and generative AI have made its presence felt across our industry. So many people I meet with feel like they are rapidly getting up to speed on these new technologies but are too uncertain of the ramifications to push forward,” said Lisa Bradner, Chief Strategy Officer at Yieldmo. “The findings within this report make it clear that AI’s potential is highly intoxicating and too important to ignore, but getting to an operating model that understands its limitations and strengths will allow marketers to operationalize it across their businesses.”

To download the latest research from Yieldmo and the Ascendant Network, please visit https://yieldmo.com/unlocking-ai-for-creative-whitepaper/ .

ABOUT YIELDMO

Yieldmo is an advertising platform that helps brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, using bespoke ad formats, proprietary attention signals, predictive format selection, and privacy-safe inventory curation. Yieldmo believes all ads should captivate users and be tailored to their liking. We help brands deliver the best ad for every impression opportunity. Thanks to our advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), our proprietary measurement technology, and our close relationships with publishers, this vision is increasingly attainable. Discover more at www.yieldmo.com .

ABOUT ASCENDANT NETWORK

Ascendant Network is home to three selective communities of senior change agents (typically VP to C-suite) spearheading today’s marketing and retail r/evolutions and leading the rise of commerce media. Its mission is to advance the professional development of exceptional leaders. Content, community and partners are curated by its powerful Digital Ascendant Council and RMN Ascendant Councils (Americas, Europe). Its twice-yearly community events are not run-of-the-mill conferences; each one brings together 100 transformative executives from the nation’s most progressive companies to share, connect and tackle industry problems. Its closed-door/no-press forum is deliberate — it supports candid sharing and relationship-building among the industry’s “who’s who.” In short, it’s a community of the most influential marketing, retail and commerce media leaders.

ASCENDANT NETWORK PROACTIVELY CURATES DIVERSE, COMMUNITIES:

54% of keynotes/openers and 57% of all speakers are female. 47% of participants are female and 58% are diverse.

Media Contact:

Haley Beney

haley@broadsheetcomms.com