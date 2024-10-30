Rapsodo Enhances Its MLM2PRO’s Simulated Golf Experience, Introducing Improved Graphics and Junior Tee Locations

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the leading developer of golf and baseball ball-flight monitors and simulators, today announces the launch of enhanced graphics for gameplay and the addition of junior tee placements within its Mobile Launch Monitor 2 Pro (MLM2PRO) for premium MLM2PRO members.

With access to more than 30,000 simulated golf courses – even ones the pros play – and virtual driving ranges, the MLM2PRO is designed to give complete visibility into a player’s game. Users can practice their skills and improve their game anytime, anywhere by having access to simulated courses, ranges as well as tracking key performance metrics. The new enhanced graphics and addition of the junior tee boxes improve the user experience and expand the MLM2PRO’s accessibility features, so golfers at every skill level and age can experience near real-life course conditions during a simulated round.

By understanding the desire for golfers to be fully immersed in their simulation rounds, Rapsodo improved the user experience by enhancing the graphics across its simulated courses. The new version improves the visuals on the course by updating the elevation, trees and course texture. The renovated platform now more closely mimics real-world play for every MLM2PRO premium member.

To ensure MLM2PRO premium members are provided the best experience possible, Rapsodo developed a Level of Detail Assessment that quickly tests the processing capabilities of the device in use and provides a customized recommendation for course play. The suggested setting determines the best level of detail that can be supported without causing performance issues. The MLM2PRO is compatible with either a phone or a tablet, so there’s no need to purchase more expensive equipment, and the new detail assessment provides a great experience for all users no matter which device they choose. The test takes approximately one minute and runs only during the initial use when a Rapsodo member launches Courses, Range or Target Range.

Additionally, as golf’s popularity continues to rise among young athletes, demand for golf technology suitable for junior players has increased. Rapsodo’s latest update adds junior tee placements to each simulated course to accommodate different skill levels and ages. When beginning a round, golfers will have the option to choose from three new sets of tees: Junior 75, Junior 125 and Junior 175. Tee placements start in the middle of the fairway with the numeric value representing the distance from the tee to the center of the green. This will allow beginners to play a simulated course that better represents their real-life game experience. This will allow parents to play at distances they’re used to while also allowing their kids to start from shorter positions, bringing more fun for the whole family to enjoy together.

“As an industry, we’re seeing more people seek less traditional avenues to play golf as the gamification of the sport rises at every level,” said Pete Gibbons, director of golf at Rapsodo. “The latest updates to the MLM2PRO enhance the game experience for our players so they can ensure their simulated round better represents their real-life play. The addition of junior tees also means that golfers at every level can improve their game as they would on the real course. This is another fun feature that opens the door for the whole family to play a simulated round together.”

A media kit with images the enhanced simulation of junior tees and graphics can be found here.

Rapsodo products are available for purchase on Rapsodo.com.

About Rapsodo

Rapsodo defies limits with affordable, professional-grade technology to enhance the way athletes play across the world. Used by MLB teams, NCAA Division I Champions, and elite PGA coaches, Rapsodo technology has earned multiple MyGolfSpy's Best Of Golf Awards and the Official Player Development Partner of USA Baseball, affirming Rapsodo’s leadership in golf, baseball, and softball tech. Do what you didn't think was possible. Play Without Limits. Play with Rapsodo. Discover more at Rapsodo.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Rooney

Uproar PR for Rapsodo

arooney@uproarpr.com