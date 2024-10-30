Warehouse On Wheels Expands Mobile Storage Rental Network with Acquistion in Toronto Canada

Chicago, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse on Wheels (“WOW”), formerly known as American Trailer Rental Group, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners (“Wind Point”), and a leading provider of mobile storage solutions is pleased to announce the acquisition of Triton Assets Limited (“Triton”), a Toronto, Ontario-based provider of trailer rental solutions to the manufacturing, distribution, and the entertainment industries.”

The Triton acquisition represents another step in WOW’s aggressive growth strategy and capabilities to service customers across the greater Toronto area.

The addition of Triton represents WOW’s twenty-second acquisition, alongside eight greenfield expansion locations since partnering with Wind Point.

“Triton represents an important addition to WOW that furthers our strategic objective of aggressive growth,” stated Jonathan Brooks, CEO of WOW. “Dan Leslie has built a prosperous, customer centric business that perfectly aligns with our customer intimate value proposition. Along with our partners at Wind Point, we continue to execute our growth strategy of building a leading mobile storage services provider. Triton strengthens our ability to serve the world’s top manufacturers and distributors across a multitude of industries and geographies from the first mile to second to last mile.”

For over 15 years Triton has been a leading provider of trailer rentals and full-service transportation solutions. Triton joins WOW, which specializes in solving business needs in a multitude of industries by providing storage, cartage, and over-the-road trailers.

Dan Leslie, Owner of Triton, and now President of Warehouse on Wheels’ Canadian operation, noted “We are excited to partner with Warehouse on Wheels as it will allow us to expand our capabilities and continue our mission to provide outstanding customer service and flexible on demand trailer rental and storage solutions throughout Canada”

Konrad Salaber, Managing Director at Wind Point, remarked, “Triton represents another strategic acquisition for WOW, further strengthening its position as a leading mobile storage provider in the Greater Toronto Area. We look forward to continue supporting WOW’s growth strategy.”

WOW is seeking strategic acquisition opportunities, with a focus on leading storage and cartage trailer providers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

About WOW Warehouse on Wheels, formerly known as American Trailer Rental Group, is a mobile storage solutions provider specializing in solving business needs in a multitude of industries by providing storage, cartage, and over-the-road trailers. WOW strives to simplify customers’ supply chains by providing high-quality solutions for a diverse client

base, from the first mile to last mile of their supply chain. WOW’s core values include doing the right thing and having a can-do attitude.

In 2017, WOW started with two locations in Evansville, Indiana and Memphis, Tennessee with approximately 5,400 units. Since then, WOW has expanded to more than 36 locations throughout the U.S, Canada, and Mexico and has grown their asset base to over 41,000 units. The current team has overseen and integrated 28 acquisitions and launched 11 greenfield locations. Additional information about WOW is available at www.wowtrailers.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. The firm focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. Founded in 1984, Wind Point is one of the oldest private equity firms in Chicago and an early adopter in developing a partnership model to align with top operating talent in private equity investments. Today, the firm’s Executive Advisor Partner (“EAP”) network is comprised of more than 40 high-caliber executives who are closely aligned with Wind Point and contribute across all aspects of the firm’s investment process.

Wind Point targets investments in the business services, consumer products and industrial products industries. Since inception, Wind Point has deployed ten private equity buyout funds in partnership with leading institutional investors around the world, including public pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, fund of funds and family offices. Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

