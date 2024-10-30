Kuehn Law Encourages PFIE, GLYC, RVNC, and RCM Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Profire Energy Inc. has agreed to merge with CECO Environmental Corp. for $2.55 per share in cash.

Glycomimetics, Inc. has agreed to a merger with Crescent Biopharma, Inc. At the close of the proposed transaction, Glycomimetics stockholders are anticipated to own approximately 3.1% of the combined company.

Revance Therapeutic Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Crown Laboratories for $6.66 per share in cash.

R1 RCM Inc. is set to merge with investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubiller & Rice for $14.30 per share.

