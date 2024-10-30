Muscular Dystrophy Association Launches Holiday Retail Campaign in Thousands of Retail Locations Nationwide

New York, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today kicked off its largest annual Holiday Retail Campaign, spanning thousands of retail locations nationwide from November through January 2025. For over a decade, longstanding retail partners like GPM Investments, Circle K, Graham C-Stores, Graham Enterprises, and Florida Turnpike Services have been integral to MDA’s mission. Their continued support fuels essential research, the advancement of clinical care, and advocacy to empower families across the country living with neuromuscular disease. This holiday season, these partners invite customers to make donations at checkout, round up their purchases, or contribute online here. In return, customers' donations will be proudly displayed on MDA Holiday pinups, demonstrating their commitment to helping MDA families thrive.

MDA and its retail partners aim to raise $750,000 for the continued progress of its mission:

GPM Investments, LLC: More than 1,500 company-operated retail locations across 27 states will invite customers to round up purchases or donate $1, $5, or more. Customers will receive a Buy 1, Get 1 Free coupon for Hi-Chew and a 20oz bottle of 7UP & Canada Dry Family Beverages in return. Pinups will be available from December 1 through December 31 at participating stores (including 1-Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, and others).

Circle K: Over 400 Circle K locations across North Florida and Central/South Georgia will participate throughout November.

Graham C-Stores and Graham Enterprises: In Illinois, 24 Graham C-Stores will participate from November 27 through December 31, and 37 Graham Enterprises locations from November 23 through December 31.

Florida Turnpike Services: Running a scan sheet program at their 8 locations from November 25 through January 5.

"This year's campaign holds special significance as the Muscular Dystrophy Association approaches its 75th anniversary in 2025, marking nearly eight decades of transforming hope into real progress for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 related neuromuscular diseases," said Tracy Denton, Senior Vice President, Development Partnerships, Muscular Dystrophy Association. "We are grateful for the long-standing partnerships that have propelled our mission forward. Funds raised through our loyal retail partners, their employees, and customers have been instrumental in driving breakthroughs in treatments and care. Together, we continue the legacy of hope, ensuring families living with neuromuscular diseases can look forward to brighter, more independent futures."

Ira Walker, MDA’s National Ambassador, added, "I’m incredibly thankful for our long-time retail partners and their customers who join forces every holiday season to support families like mine. The progress we’re seeing in treatments, care, and advocacy wouldn’t be possible without this kind of commitment. This campaign is a testament to the power of community and the hope it brings to all of us."

This year’s Holiday Retail Campaign symbolizes the enduring impact of partnerships built on compassion and a shared vision. MDA will be sharing campaign highlights on its social media channels @MDAorg using #MDA #HappyHolidays.

Media Contact: press@mdausa.org

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 related neuromuscular diseases. For nearly 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

# # #

Attachment