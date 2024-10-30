Spain Cashback Programs Market Report 2024 - 50+ KPIs on Cashback Market Size, By Business Model, Channel, Cashback Program Type and End Use Sector - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Cashback Programs Market Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Cashback Market Size, By Business Model, By Channel, By Cashback Program Type, By End Use Sector - Q3 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cashback spending through cashback programs in Spain is expected to experience significant growth, with spending projected to surge by 12.4% annually.

The medium to long-term outlook for cashback spending in Spain remains robust, with adoption anticipated to increase steadily over the forecast period.

This is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2024-2029. The value for cashback spending is forecasted to increase from US$4.67 billion in 2023 to US$8.73 billion by 2029.



The report encompasses detailed insights into multiple dimensions of the cashback market, including:

  • Market Size and Growth Dynamics: Analyzing total cashback issued, spend patterns, average cashback per transaction, redemption rates, customer acquisition costs (CAC), and average order values (AOV) for cashback programs.
  • Segmentation by Business Model: Evaluating cashback spend dynamics across different business models.
  • Channel Analysis: Investigating cashback spend through various channels including online, in-store, and mobile apps.
  • Program Type Insights: Offering a breakdown of cashback spend by program types such as percentage-based, flat-rate, tiered programs, and more.
  • End-Use Sector Analysis: Detailing cashback spend by sectors such as retail, financial services, healthcare, restaurants, travel, media, and entertainment.
  • Demographic Insights: Understanding consumer behavior through demographic segments including age groups, income levels, and gender.

Additionally, the report highlights key cashback programs operating within the market, offering insights into their structure and performance. This comprehensive analysis equips stakeholders with a robust understanding of the cashback landscape, facilitating informed decision-making for future strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages108
Forecast Period2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$5.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$8.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.7%
Regions CoveredSpain

Report Scope

This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the cashback spending in Spain through 70+ tables and 90+ charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.

Total Transaction Value of Cashbacks by Business Model

  • Retail Firms
  • Partner Programs
  • Financial Services Firms

Key Performance Metrics of Cashback Programs

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

  • Retail Firms
  • Partner Programs
  • Financial Services Firms

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

  • Online
  • In-store
  • Mobile App

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Cashback Program Type

  • Percentage-Based Cashback
  • Flat-Rate Cashback Programs
  • Tiered Cashback Programs
  • Introductory Cashback
  • Rotating Categories
  • Bonus Category Cashback Programs
  • Customizable Cashback Programs
  • App-Based Cashback Programs
  • Loyalty Program Cashback
  • Affiliate Cashback Programs
  • Other Cashback Programs

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Online Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

In-store Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Mobile App Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Retail Sector Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • E-commerce
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Improvement
  • Others

Financial Services Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Credit Cards
  • Debit Cards
  • Digital Wallets
  • Banking Apps
  • Prepaid Cards
  • Cash Vouchers

Healthcare & Wellness Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Health Products
  • Fitness Services

Restaurants & Food Delivery Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Food Delivery Apps
Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Airlines
  • Hotels
  • Cabs and Rideshares

Media & Entertainment Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Streaming Services
  • Digital Content Purchases

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender
  • By Key Indicators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snriep

