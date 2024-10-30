American Foundation for the Blind Announces Ford Foundation Grant Supporting Groundbreaking Research and Advocacy for Digital Inclusion

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) announced today a generous grant of $150,000 from the Ford Foundation for AFB’s Public Policy and Research Institute (PPRI). Funded through the Ford Foundation’s Technology and Society program, this funding will support AFB’s pioneering research and education on digital inclusion and accessibility in emerging technology such as artificial intelligence.

“During these transformative times in society, the foundation’s support will be a significant milestone for our organization, allowing us to dive deeper in our research to bolster a more inclusive world for people with disabilities,” said Eric Bridges, AFB president and CEO. “It comes at an exciting point in our history as we look at how new technologies like A.I. will impact the broader disability community, and allow us to provide guidance for advocates, policymakers, and industry leaders.”

The Ford Foundation’s commitment to equality and human welfare fits well within AFB’s new strategic plan; a key goal of which is to provide thought leadership on critical issues impacting accessibility and the full and equal inclusion of people with disabilities in society, including the 50 million Americans who experience some degree of blindness and low vision. As the digital age continues to transform every aspect of modern life, the research and advocacy undertaken by AFB is more relevant now than ever before.

“We’re thrilled to leverage this grant from the Ford Foundation in order to move our common missions forward,” said Stephanie Enyart, AFB chief public policy and research officer. “We know that this series of research studies and our outreach will be of great value for leaders and advocates in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors.”

PPRI’s research fills gaps toward understanding the blindness and broader disability community and how technology can create or alleviate tensions between greater access to information and the risk of systematized bias. Through the generous support of the Ford Foundation, PPRI will produce research reports and actionable information on A.I. and other emerging technologies. In conjunction with the research, AFB will be able to amplify its public awareness and reach key audiences across a wide range of industries and sectors. It expects to publish its first set of findings on the impact of A.I. in early 2025 followed by briefings and webinars. The research will be accompanied by principles and conversations offering guidance to technology developers, various sectors adopting AI, and government leaders.

“We look forward to continuing on this journey, with the support of Ford, and elevating this research within the broader discourse taking place throughout society,” added Bridges. “Our talented team of researchers bring both scholastic expertise and lived experience as scholars who are blind, offering a unique vantage to tackle the leading issues in our world.”

ABOUT AFB

Founded in 1921, the American Foundation for the Blind creates equal opportunities and expands possibilities for people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision through advocacy, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships. In addition to publishing the Journal of Visual Impairment & Blindness (JVIB), AFB is also the proud steward of the Helen Keller Archive, which is available on the AFB website at www.afb.org.