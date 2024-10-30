Curex Introduces a Safer, At-Home Alternative to Food Oral Immunotherapy

Miami, FL, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curex, the leader in telemedicine allergy immunotherapy treatments, announces the launch of its innovative at-home Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT) program to treat food allergies. This new offering aims to help individuals with food allergies undergo clinical desensitization safely and conveniently from home.

Curex's at-home Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT) program

Food allergies are on the rise, likely due to extremely clean environments and early avoidance diets that prevent early exposure to allergens. Traditional Oral Immunotherapy (OIT) has been used to treat food allergies by having patients ingest small, increasing amounts of the allergen over time. While effective for some, OIT carries a higher risk of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and gastrointestinal issues that cause many patients to discontinue treatment.

Introducing Food Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

Curex's SLIT program offers a gentler alternative. SLIT involves administering highly diluted quantities of pharmaceutical-grade food allergens daily under the tongue in the form of allergy drops. Over time, this gradual exposure helps the body build resistance to the allergens. The Curex clinical team together with Allergychoices, the leading allergy immunotherapy pharmacy in the U.S., follows protocols that have successfully and safely treated over 50,000 patients with food SLIT.

"The ultimate goal of food SLIT treatment is to enable patients to safely tolerate accidental exposure to the allergen and eventually pass a supervised food challenge," said Dr Josh Davidson, a clinical lead at Curex. "Reaching this point typically requires 3 to 5 years of consistent treatment, and it offers a safer and more convenient path to desensitization."

Why Choose SLIT Over OIT?

Safety Profile : SLIT exposes patients to a much smaller, gentler dose of the allergen compared to OIT, significantly reducing the risk of severe reactions. The sublingual method of administration allows for better absorption, making even small controlled doses effective.

: SLIT exposes patients to a much smaller, gentler dose of the allergen compared to OIT, significantly reducing the risk of severe reactions. The sublingual method of administration allows for better absorption, making even small controlled doses effective. Convenience : Treatment is self-administered at home, eliminating the need for frequent clinic visits. The Curex clinical team assesses each patient's suitability before prescribing food allergy drops and provides ongoing clinical supervision.

: Treatment is self-administered at home, eliminating the need for frequent clinic visits. The Curex clinical team assesses each patient's suitability before prescribing food allergy drops and provides ongoing clinical supervision. Higher Completion Rates: Due to fewer side effects, more patients are able to complete the SLIT program and reach their tolerance goals. In a recent study, 87% of participants completed the SLIT treatment protocol, compared to completion rates as low as 20% commonly seen with OIT treatments.

Clinical trials have shown that SLIT tends to have fewer side effects than OIT and becomes more effective with continued use. Guidelines from the European Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology highlight that food SLIT offers significant benefits in desensitizing patients to their allergens.

Personalized Treatment Plans

Curex treats over 90 different food allergies, including common allergens like peanuts, milk, tree nuts, wheat, eggs, fish, shellfish, soy, and sesame.

"Our clinicians prescribe personalized food allergy drops prepared by Allergychoices, the leading allergy immunotherapy pharmacy," added Dr Chet Tharpe, Curex’s Medical Director. "Each treatment is tailored to the patient's specific allergies and medical history. Our goal is to ensure each patient can tolerate accidental exposure to the allergen by the end of the treatment."

Safety Measures and Support

Medical-Grade Ingredients : The allergy drops contain clinical-grade food allergen extracts produced by pharmaceutical manufacturers and glycerin, ensuring high purity and effectiveness. Please note that allergy drops are compounded medications, and as such their safety and efficacy have not been reviewed or approved by the FDA.

: The allergy drops contain clinical-grade food allergen extracts produced by pharmaceutical manufacturers and glycerin, ensuring high purity and effectiveness. Please note that allergy drops are compounded medications, and as such their safety and efficacy have not been reviewed or approved by the FDA. Epinephrine Requirement : All patients are required to have an epinephrine device as a precaution, although severe reactions are extremely rare with SLIT.

: All patients are required to have an epinephrine device as a precaution, although severe reactions are extremely rare with SLIT. Ongoing Monitoring: Curex clinicians work closely with patients to adjust treatment as needed and monitor progress through regular consultations and testing.

Accessible Care for All Ages

SLIT is suitable for patients as young as two years old, making it a safer and easier option for children compared to OIT. Curex accepts most commercial insurance plans, striving to make allergy care affordable and accessible.

About Curex

Curex is the #1 online allergy clinic specializing in sublingual allergy immunotherapy. The company offers a convenient and affordable solution for those seeking long-term relief from food allergies. Curex also treats patients with environmental allergies, asthma, eczema and related conditions. Services include at-home allergy testing, online consultations, symptom management, and personalized SLIT plans. Curex is dedicated to improving access to quality allergy care for everyone who needs it.





