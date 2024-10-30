U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report 2024 - States Loosen Certificate of Need Laws, Inviting ASC Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 United States Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market At-A-Glance

The U.S. ambulatory surgery center (ASC) market is valued at $45.6 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow 21% to $55.3 billion by 2029 as more procedures become minimally invasive and care shifts from the inpatient to outpatient setting.

Outpatient surgical volumes are projected to reach 109.6 million cases by 2033, an 18% increase from 2023 levels. In the second quarter of 2024, there were over 6,300 Medicare-certified ASCs in the U.S.

ASCs Increasingly Perform High-Acuity Procedures

Advancements in technology, growing patient demand, and cost savings are leading the shift of high-acuity procedures such as joint replacements and spine surgeries to ASCs. Specialties including cardiology and pain management are experiencing significant growth within ASCs. By 2025, 33% of cardiology procedures are projected to be performed in ASCs.

Reimbursement Disparities And Rising Costs Among Top Hurdles For ASCs

ASCs face ongoing reimbursement disparities and rising operational costs. Procedures performed in hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) can be up to 58% more expensive than those performed in ASCs or physician offices. These reimbursement gaps, coupled with increasing labor and operational costs, threaten the financial stability of ASCs. Legislative efforts to address reimbursement disparities were reintroduced in Congress in February 2024.

ASCs Tap Automation And Bonuses To Attract And Retain Staff

Staffing remains a critical challenge for ASCs, with nearly 70% of ASC leaders reporting increased difficulty recruiting staff in 2023 compared to 2022. Filling positions for registered nurses and surgical technologists took an average of three months in 2023. To combat staffing challenges, ASCs are enhancing their recruitment strategies by offering flexible schedules, adopting workflow automation, and providing signing bonuses to attract and retain staff in 2024.

States Loosen Certificate Of Need Laws, Inviting ASC Expansion

Ten states altered their certificate of need (CON) laws in 2023, leaving 12 states without a CON program. Notably in 2023, South Carolina repealed all CON requirements for most medical facilities and North Carolina removed CON regulations for urban ASCs starting in 2025. As states continue to reform and repeal their CON laws, the ASC market could experience growth from new facility development and expanded access to services.

Market Consolidation Continues As Hospitals Invest In Outpatient Services

Over 70% of surveyed hospital and health system leaders reported a plan to increase their ASC investments and affiliates in 2023. Hospital ownership of ASCs rose as a total of 27 ASC mergers and acquisitions occurred in 2023. Increasing their outpatient surgical capacity and reducing costs were among the top reported reasons for hospital ownership of ASCs.

Key Topics Covered:

ASC Market Overview

ASC Patient Volumes Continue To Grow Each Year

Complex, High-Revenue Procedures Migrate From Hospitals To ASCs

Cardiology And Pain Management Among Top Growth Areas For ASCs

Total Joint Replacements Shifting To ASCs While Care Costs Rise

CMS Approves New Procedures For ASCs

Cataract Removal Remains Most Common ASC Procedure In 2023

Hybrid ASC/Office-Based Lab Model Continues To Appeal To Cardiovascular Facilities

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Makes Outpatient Care More Efficient And Accessible

Eased Certificate Of Need Laws Could Boost ASC Development

Single-Specialty ASCs Maintain Majority Share Of ASC Market

250 ASCs Earned Medicare Certification In 2023

Five Largest Companies Account For Nearly A Quarter Of ASC Market

ASCs Still Struggling With Staff Recruitment, Despite Reduced Turnover

Reimbursement Disparities Between ASCs And HOPDs Drive Commercial Payers Towards ASCs

Five ASC Procedures Expected To Experience Declining Reimbursements In 2024

Patient Experience Quality Measures Added To ASC Quality Reporting Program

ASC Market Consolidates Further As New And Existing Players Invest In Outpatient Facilities

Orthopedic Surgical Sets Lead As Top Product Distributed To ASCs

Clarivate Lists Top Products Sold To ASCs Through Distribution

