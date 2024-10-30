Asia Nonwoven Fabric Production Market Statistics Report 2024

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Statistics: Nonwoven Fabric Production in Asia, 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes statistical data and analysis of nonwoven fabric production in Asia and provides detailed data for China, India, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. In addition, the data are broken down by the type of nonwoven fabric produced, including: chemical bonded; thermal bonded; needle-punched; spun-laced; spun-bonded and melt-blown; other dry-laid; and wet-laid.

Nonwoven fabric production in Asia rose to a record high in 2023, following a decline in 2022 which came after 20 consecutive years of growth. China was Asia's largest producer of nonwoven fabrics in 2023, and production in the country was up compared with the previous year. Nonwoven fabric production was also up in India and South Korea but there were falls in Japan and Taiwan.

Looking to the future, nonwoven fabric production in Asia will continue to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. However, nonwoven fabric producers in the region will have to invest in the most advanced technology and production equipment available if they are to fulfil their potential.

